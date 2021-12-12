Mad Ants' win streak ends with loss to Iowa

The Mad Ants' three-game winning streak came to an end with a 110-105 loss to the Iowa Wolves on Saturday night despite Bennie Boatwright's 22 points and 12 rebounds in front of an announced crowd of 1,805 at Memorial Coliseum.

Boatwright made 8 of 16 shots, including 3 of 7 from 3-point range, a night after the Mad Ants defeated the Wolves 105-103 at the Coliseum.

Duane Washington Jr., sent back from the Indiana Pacers for the game, scored 21 points for the Mad Ants (6-4). Isaiah Jackson, who also came from the Pacers, had 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Gabe York added 20 points.

Chris Silva paced Iowa (5-5) with 24 points and 11 rebounds. He made 6 of 13 shots. Isaiah Miller added 23 points.

Brian Bowen II, a former Fort Wayne player, had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Wolves. Vincent Edwards, a former Purdue player, had eight points.

COLLEGES

Purdue ousted from tourney

Purdue's run in the NCAA women's volleyball tournament came to an end in the quarterfinals with a four-set loss to No. 3 Pitt at the Panthers' Fitzgerald Fieldhouse, 20-25, 30-28, 20-25, 15-25. Caitlyn Newton led the Boilermakers (26-7) with 16 kills and four aces. Hayley Bush had 39 assists and 14 digs.

Running back transfers to IU

Former Auburn running back Shaun Shivers announced he will play his final season of eligibility at Indiana. The 5-foot-7, 190-pound Shivers ran for 1,020 yards on 5.1 yards per carry in four seasons at Auburn and also caught 38 passes for 211 yards. He accounted for nine total touchdowns and was a captain with the Tigers.

Cornerback commits to Irish

Notre Dame added a commitment to its 2023 football recruiting class when four-star cornerback Justyn Rhett of Las Vegas chose the Irish over offers from Alabama, Georgia and Oklahoma, among others. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Rhett is the No. 101 player nationally and the 10th-ranked cornerback, according to 247sports.com He is the seventh commitment in the 2023 Irish class.

Coaching moves

Oregon hired Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, 35, as head coach Saturday, completing a search for Mario Cristobal's replacement that took less than a week. Cristobal was hired away from Oregon by Miami on Monday. ...

Former Miami coach Manny Diaz was hired as defensive coordinator at Penn State less than a week after he was fired by the Hurricanes. Diaz replaces Brent Pry, who left Penn State to become Virginia Tech's head coach.

GOLF

Australians up 3 at QBE Shootout

Australians Marc Leishman and Jason Day posted an 8-under 64 in the modified alternate shot format to build a three-shot lead in the QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida. Defending champions Harris English and Matt Kuchar, were still in the mix for a fourth title at the Greg Norman charity event. They had a 66 and were tied for second with the teams of Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na, and Billy Horschel and Sam Burns.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Steury 8th in national race

Angola senior Izaiah Steury finished in eighth place in 15:27.9 at the Eastbay Cross Country Championships, which brought 40 of the top boys cross country runners from around the country to race in San Diego. Riley Hough of Michigan won the race in 15:11.4. Kole Mathison of Carmel was fifth in 15:22.3. Natalie Cook of Texas won the girls race in 17:15.0. Sophia Kennedy of Indianapolis Park Tudor was seventh, her teammate Gretchen Farley was 20th and Karina James of Lowell 23rd.