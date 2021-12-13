Clemson scores early, wins men's soccer title

CARY, N.C. – Isaiah Reid scored twice, including a goal just 27 seconds into the match, and Clemson defeated Washington 2-0 to win the NCAA College Cup championship on Sunday.

It was Clemson's third national championship. The Tigers also won in 1984 and 1987.

Washington goalkeeper Sam Fowler was caught out of position and Reid easily scored his first just moments into the match.

Reid scored again on a header in the 15th minute. A junior, Reid finished the season with nine goals, including a pair of two-goal games.

Basketball

Mad Ants waive Jabari Craig

The Mad Ants waived Jabari Craig on Sunday. He played only seven minutes over two games.

Bulls add LaVine to COVID list

Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, giving Chicago nine players on the list.

Pistons lose 12th in a row

Kevin Durant scored an NBA season-high 51 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 116-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Cade Cunningham had 26 and Frank Jackson added 25 for Detroit, which lost its 12th straight. The Pistons' last win was Nov. 17 against the Pacers, and they still haven't won back-to-back games this season.

Football

Broncos honor former receiver

Denver took the field with just 10 men in their first play against Detroit in honor of former wide receiver Demaryius Thomas, who was found dead at his home in Georgia last week at the age of 33.

High Schools

Spartans, Eagles climb in polls

Homestead and Columbia City each rose two spots and Snider entered the top 20 in the Week 6 IBCA girls basketball poll released Sunday. Homestead (9-1) jumped to No. 4 – the highest ranking of the year – after a week in which the Spartans beat then-No. 3 South Bend Washington (12-2), Bishop Dwenger and Notre Dame Academy (Ohio). Washington, the top-ranked team in Class 3A, fell to No. 5. The Eagles moved up to No. 18 in the all-classes poll by beating Norwell 55-34 on Friday to improve to 10-0. Snider (7-2) has received votes all season but finally broke into the poll for the first time, appearing at No. 19 after beating Angola and dismantling Carmel, 60-36. Crown Point (11-1) remains ranked No. 1.

Spartan boys now in 3rd place

Homestead moved up a spot in the IBCA boys basketball poll, Leo jumped five spots and Central Noble moved into the top 20 for the first time this season. The Spartans (5-1) moved from fourth to third after beating Bishop Dwenger on Friday then No. 9 Westfield 58-55 at the Tipoff Classic on Saturday. Leo (5-0) is No. 15 in the all-classes poll after handily beating Bishop Luers 72-35 on Tuesday. Central Noble is in the top 20 first time this season, ranking 19th after defeating Class A No. 1 Barr-Reeve 67-42 at the Tipoff Classic.

Commitments

East Noble defensive back/wide receiver Rowan Zolman announced Sunday he has committed to play football at Miami (Ohio). ...

Leo offensive lineman Landen Livingston, who had previously announced his commitment to West Virginia football, will officially sign in the Leo gym at 7 p.m. on Wednesday ...

Another Leo Lion, Samuel Htoo, has announced his commitment to Saint Francis. Htoo was named to the All-NE8 first team as a center.

Hockey

Chicago places forward on IR

The Chicago Blackhawks placed forward Reese Johnson on injured reserve with a broken right clavicle.