Mad Ants great Hicks making return to team

Stephan Hicks, one of the all-time great players in Mad Ants history, is returning to the team.

Hicks first played for the Mad Ants during the 2015-2016 season. He continued through the pandemic shortened 2019-20 season with a stop with the Formosa Taishin Dreamers in Taiwan during the 2020-2021 season, leading them to the P.League+ finals. Hicks last played for BC Samara of the Russian Basketball Super League 1.

Hicks ranks second in scoring for the Mad Ants and is the leader in rebounding with 1,234 and has the most made 3-pointers.

Also, the 12th consecutive Pacers Sports & Entertainment-JAKKS Pacific toy giveaway will make its seventh stop of the season in Fort Wayne at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne, 2609 Fairfield Ave.

Baseball

Ex-baseball exec Hemond dies, 92

Roland Hemond, whose 70-year career in baseball included three Executive of the Year awards as general manager of the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles, died Sunday night. He was 92.

Basketball

Williams gets Big Ten honor

Purdue center Trevion Williams was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time this season and fourth time in his career.

2 Bulls games postponed

The NBA postponed the Chicago Bulls' next two games on Monday, with 10 of the team's players in the league's health and safety protocols. The Bulls were scheduled to host the Detroit Pistons today and visit the Toronto Raptors on Thursday. No makeup dates were announced.

COLLEGES

Tech tennis coach Orlowski resigns

Brock Orlowski resigned his position as head coach of the Indiana Tech men's and women's tennis programs, effective Dec. 29.

Grace men improve to 13-0

Frankie Davidson had 27 points and 10 rebounds as the No. 13 Grace's men's basketball team improved to 13-0 with an 88-59 victory over Webber International in Lakeland, Florida. The Lancers tied the program's record for best start in a season.

Football

Spartans star RB might miss bowl

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said Monday he was uncertain whether All-America running back Kenneth Walker ill play for 11th-ranked Spartans against No. 13 Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl.

High schools

South Adams game postponed

The South Adams girls basketball game against Blackford scheduled for Monday has been postponed. The Starfires boys have had two of their postponed games from last week rescheduled: Winchester will now play at South Adams on Wednesday and the Starfires will play at Churubusco on Dec. 22.

Commitments

Purdue Fort Wayne cross country and track and field announced Monday that Columbia City's Jack Mills will join the team next fall. ...

Columbia City's Savanna Reed has announced that she has committed to play volleyball at the University of Northwestern Ohio. ...

Snider linebacker Domanick Moon will be signing with Purdue football at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Snider cafeteria.

Hockey

Siebenaler called back to AHL

Defenseman Blake Siebenaler has been called from the Komets to the American Hockey League yet again. This time, the native of Fort Wayne is headed to Ontario, after stops this season with Belleville and Henderson. The Komets also released forward Aaron Huffnagle, who had one goal in 10 games.

Flames games get postponed

The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames' next three games after six players and a staff member entered the league's COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period. Postponed games include Monday night's game at Chicago, today's game at Nashville and Thursday's home game against Toronto.