COVID disrupts schedules, teams

DENVER – There was no NBA game in Chicago on Tuesday, no trip for the Bulls to Toronto for another on Thursday.

The NHL's Carolina Hurricanes put four more players in the COVID-19 protocol, prompting the league to postpone their game at Minnesota.

The Cleveland Browns' postseason hopes were rocked Tuesday when the team placed eight players, including top wide receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper and starting offensive linemen Wyatt Teller and Jedrick Wills Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Those players will all likely miss Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

And receiver Odell Beckham Jr., safety Jordan Fuller and seven of their Los Angeles Rams teammates went on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, giving the Rams 13 players on the list after the latest expansion of their virus outbreak.

Just like that, the coronavirus has disrupted the day-to-day operations of the NBA, NHL and NFL.

The Bulls are shut down for what will be at least a few days with 10 players in health and safety protocols. The Bulls' list of players out: Zach LaVine, Troy Brown Jr., DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu, Stanley Johnson and now Alize Johnson.

But the impact is not limited to Chicago.

Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle is missing some games, the Brooklyn Nets were without five players for their home game Tuesday against Toronto because of the protocols, and Raptors President Masai Ujiri tested positive after hosting an event that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum attended and have needed to undergo daily testing since. It's not just players and executives, either, but officials and broadcast teams, too.

This all underscores what NBA officials have been saying for weeks: The pandemic is still very much a problem and that's why Friday is such a priority. Friday is Booster Day, when the league's most important percentage won't be of the 3-point variety.

Data from the NBA indicates more than 60% of players have gotten their booster shots. Under the new guidelines, that potentially means somewhere around 150 players would now be subject to daily testing again.

Lately, there have been plenty of stark reminders this pandemic is far from over and won't be going away anytime soon. In addition to depleted rosters for the Bulls and Nets, along with Carlisle remaining sidelined due to health and safety protocols, Indiana, Toronto and the Los Angeles Lakers recently had to scrap some practices, just in case, and other teams have undergone additional testing to ensure that they're safe.

The Pacers and Warriors had only two officials for Monday night's game, with the third in health and safety protocols. The Raptors announced their broadcast team will self-isolate out of precaution after contact with someone who tested positive.

The NHL's Hurricanes became the fourth NHL team this season to have games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last month, Ottawa had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two postponed.

Including opponents, 11 of the 32 teams have been affected by at least postponement so far. The NHL has recommended but not mandated booster shots for its players and team personnel.

Calgary's games Monday at Chicago, Tuesday at Nashville and Thursday at home against Toronto were called off. The Flames, whose facility is closed this week, added three more players to the virus protocol, joining six teammates and a staff member.

In Vancouver, the Canucks canceled practice after two players tested positive for COVID-19 hours before a home game against Columbus.

Earlier Tuesday, the Boston Bruins placed forwards Brad Marchand and Craig Smith in the COVID-19 protocol, meaning they missed Tuesday night's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

On Monday, the NFL sent a memo telling teams that front-office staff and other personnel must get a COVID-19 booster by Dec. 27. The requirement comes as the league tries to combat an uptick in positive cases around the league.

Two other teams, the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings also had COVID cases. Two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Chiefs was placed in the COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, one day after wide receiver Josh Gordon tested positive and two days before a crucial game against the Chargers. The Vikings placed wide receiver/punt returner Dede Westbrook on the COVID-19 reserve list. Running back Alexander Mattison and wide receiver/special teams ace Dan Chisena went on the COVID-19 reserve list Monday.