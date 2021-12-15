Mad Ants down Gold as Bitadze scores 19

Goga Bitadze, playing his first game for the Mad Ants since March 1, 2020, totaled 19 points, seven rebounds and three shot blocks as Fort Wayne defeated the Grand Rapids Gold 139-122 on Tuesday night.

Bitadze, a first-round pick in 2019, was assigned to the Mad Ants by the Indiana Pacers earlier in the day.

He made 8 of 11 shots in front of an announced crowd of 1,282 at DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where the teams play again today.

Keifer Sykes had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Mad Ants (7-4), who have won four of their last five games.

Terry Taylor added 20 points and 12 rebounds. Duane Washington Jr., who was raised in Grand Rapids, added 19 points for the Mad Ants.

Matt Ryan scored 24 points and Lance Stephenson, a former Pacers player, scored 23 for Grand Rapids (5-5).

AUTO RACING

Hinchcliffe cuts his schedule

James Hinchcliffe, one of IndyCar's most popular drivers, said he is stepping away from full-time racing in the series. The 34-year-old Canadian said he is not retiring and will explore other types of racing. Andretti Autosport did not renew his contract for next year.

COLLEGES

Grace men lose first game

Riley Minix finished with a game-high 27 points as Southeastern came back from a seven-point second-half deficit to hand the Grace men's basketball team its first loss of the season, 78-76, in Lakeland, Florida. The Lancers (13-1) were led by Elijah Malone's 22 points and nine rebounds. Blackhawk Christian graduate Frankie Davidson and Carter Stoltzfus each finished with 18 points.

Saint Francis women win in OT

Meleah Kunkel had a team-high 20 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks as the Saint Francis women defeated Governors State 63-60 in overtime at the Hutzell Center. Cassidy Crawford had 19 points and nine rebounds and Emily Parrett had 14 points for the Cougars (6-5).

HIGH SCHOOLS

Coaches group honors Patterson

Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson was one of seven athletes to earn IBCA Player of the Week honors after leading the Spartans to three wins last week. On Dec. 7, the Spartans beat Class 3A No. 1 South Bend Washington 65-52 as Patterson scored 21 points, had 12 rebounds and two blocked shots. On Friday, she had 34 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots in a 68-29 win at Bishop Dwenger. On Saturday, Homestead beat Notre Dame Academy (Ohio) 71-36 as Patterson scored 33 points, had 14 rebounds and blocked four shots. Homestead (9-1) is ranked No. 4 in the IBCA all-classes poll and has won five straight.

Angola games rescheduled

The Angola boys basketball games schedule for Friday (at Westview) and Saturday (vs. Fremont) have been postponed due to the number of Angola players quarantined. The Westview game will be played Jan. 8 and the Fremont game Feb. 15.

HOCKEY

US Olympic team names new GM

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was promoted to take over the men's U.S. Olympic hockey team, two months after Stan Bowman's resignation in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault scandal. Guerin's promotion to GM comes less than two months before the Beijing Winter Games open in February.