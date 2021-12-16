Bitadze pours in 38 in Mad Ants' victory

Goga Bitadze carved up the Grand Rapids Gold for 38 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in the Mad Ants' 131-127 victory Wednesday before an announced crowd of 4,123 at the DeltaPlex Arena.

Bitadze, the Indiana Pacers' center on assignment with the Mad Ants, made 13 of 19 shots, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

Grand Rapids' Isaiah Thomas, meanwhile, made 16 of 30 shots, including 6 of 15 from beyond the arc, for 43 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Mad Ants (8-4), who got 27 points from Gabe York and 26 from Keifer Sykes on Wednesday, next play in the annual Winter Showcase in Las Vegas. They will likely be among the eight teams that qualify, based on record, for the Showcase Cup Tournament there.

The Pacers signed the Mad Ants' Terry Taylor to a two-way contract. The Pacers waived DeJon Jarreau, who had been with the Mad Ants.

AUTO RACING

Coyne team hires Indy Lights driver

David Malukas, a seven-time winner last season in the Indy Lights series, was hired by IndyCar Series team Dale Coyne Racing for next season.

BASKETBALL

Ainge becomes CEO of Jazz

Danny Ainge, who helped the Boston Celtics win two NBA titles as a player and another as a team executive, is the new CEO of the Utah Jazz and an alternate governor for the Jazz on the NBA's Board of Governors.

Hornets guard cleared for COVID

Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball cleared the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he did not play Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. Ball did not make the trip to San Antonio as he continues to work on his conditioning.

Ex-Luers, USF coach to join Hall

North Side boys coach Gary Andrews will be inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame in recognition of his time as the Bishop Luers girls and Saint Francis women's coach. Between 1992 and 2001, Andrews led the Knights to a record of 167-44 with five SAC titles, six sectional titles and four regional titles. The Knights won Class 2A state titles in 1999, 2000 and 2001. Andrews went 322-141 with Saint Francis, leading the Cougars to nine NAIA tournaments and the 2013-14 NAIA Division II title with a 38-0 record. Andrews will be part of the 20th women's basketball induction class. The induction ceremony will be April 30.

COLLEGES

Cleveland State cancels 2 games

Cleveland State canceled men's basketball games at No. 2 Duke on Saturday and at Kent State next Tuesday after pausing team activities due to COVID-19 protocols and positive cases within the program. Duke said it is pursuing a replacement game for Saturday..

HOCKEY

Blackhawks, accuser settle

The Chicago Blackhawks settled a lawsuit by a former player who said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach during the team's 2010 Stanley Cup title run. After representatives for the Blackhawks and former first-round pick Kyle Beach met Wednesday with a mediator for the first time, they announced that the session had resulted in a confidential settlement.

Tennis

Pliskova to miss Australian Open

Karolina Pliskova, the world's fourth-ranked player, withdrew from next month's Australian Open and two warm-up tournaments because of a right hand injury suffered in training. The Australian Open begins Jan. 17.