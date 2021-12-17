NCAA board accepts new constitution

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Board of Governors agreed Thursday to accept the recommendations for a new constitution to govern college sports, sending the revised document to a vote by the association's full membership in January.

The NCAA released an initial draft of a revised constitution in early November, made revisions after feedback and then conducted a special constitutional convention last month. A second draft of the new constitution was shared last week.

The board unanimously agreed to accept the committee's latest recommendations.

Revising the constitution is the first phase of the process in transferring governing power in college sports from the NCAA to its three divisions, which include more than 1,200 schools and 450,000 athletes.

A new constitution would allow each division to create unique rules, setting the stage for a restructuring of Division I, the highest level of college sports with 350 schools.

A legislative proposal will be presented to the NCAA member schools Jan. 7. A vote to ratify the new constitution would come Jan. 20 at the convention in Indianapolis.

AUTO RACING

Hinchcliffe turns to broadcasting

James Hinchcliffe, who said this week he was stepping back from IndyCar, on Thursday became an analyst for NBC Sports. He call next year's 17-race schedule alongside Leigh Diffey and Townsend Bell.

Mercedes ends appeal of finale

Mercedes withdrew its appeal Thursday of the Formula One series finale in which Lewis Hamilton lost the championship to Max Verstappen.

FOOTBALL

Spartans' star to enter NFL draft

Michigan State All- America running back Kenneth Walker is skipping the Peach Bowl against Pittsburgh and his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Late receiver had stage 2 CTE

Researchers diagnosed former NFL receiver Vincent Jackson, who was found dead in a Florida hotel room at age 38 in February, was suffering from stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy. Jackson played 12 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before retiring in 2018.

NFL news

Lamar Jackson was not at practice for Baltimore on Thursday during the portion open to reporters. Jackson missed practice Wednesday because of the sprained ankle that knocked him out of last weekend's loss at Cleveland. ... Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson has had season-ending thumb surgery, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Ex-Washington center dies at 79

Len Hauss, a five-time Pro Bowl center for Washington who started every game over the last 13 seasons of his 14-year NFL career, has died. He was 79. Hauss played from 1964 to 1977 and included 196 total regular-season games, with 194 starts. He also appeared in another seven postseason games, all starts.