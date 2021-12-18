Nets bringing back Irving for road games

NEW YORK –Kyrie Irving will rejoin the Brooklyn Nets to play in road games.

The Nets decided Friday their point guard would practice with them and play road games, even though he remains unable to play at home because he doesn't meet New York City's vaccine mandate.

The Nets originally decided Irving wouldn't play with them at all until he could play in all games. But worried about the heavy workload on Kevin Durant and short-handed with seven players unavailable because of the NBA's health and safety protocols, the Nets need the help.

Basketball

Women's, men's refs to make same

The NCAA will pay basketball officials for the women's tournament the same amount it pays the officials for the men's competition. The NCAA commissioned the Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP law firm to create a gender equity report last summer.

Football

2 ex-Terrapins settle lawsuits

Two former Maryland football players have each reached $200,000 settlements in lawsuits accusing former coach DJ Durkin of running a program that subjected athletes to an abusive environment. The Maryland Attorney General's Office reached the agreement with former players Gus Little and E.J. Donahue.

D-II quarterback receives award

Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent on Friday was named the winner of the Harlon Hill Trophy, given to the top player in Division II. Bagent completed 391 of 579 passes (64%) for 5,000 yards and 53 touchdowns.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Concordia names new tennis coach

Concordia named Steve Beier as its new boys and girls tennis coach. Beier has been the director of tennis at the Fort Wayne Country Club the past 37 years. He played four years at Homestead and four years at Bowling Green.

Commitments

Three East Noble football players signed letters of intent Friday: Chris Hood and Nick Munson are headed to Ball State and Rowan Zolman to Miami Ohio. ...

Churubusco's Nick Nondorf will be signing with Saint Francis football. ...

Homestead's Alison Stephens will be playing basketball for Nebraska Omaha. ...

Norwell senior Augie Mann has committed to play golf at Marian.

Grant Besser, a 2019 South Adams graduate who has been playing baseball at Florida SouthWestern State, has signed to play at Rutgers starting in the 2022-23 school year.

Miscellaneous

Winnipeg Jets coach resigns

Winnipeg Jets coach Paul Maurice has resigned in a surprise move in his ninth year with the team.

Nadal loses to Murray in return

A rusty Rafael Nadal played his first match in more than four months on Friday, losing in straight sets to Andy Murray at an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi. The sixth-ranked Nadal fell to Murray 6-3, 7-5.