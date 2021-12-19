Nets' Irving already in COVID protocols

Kyrie Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets is starting with a trip to the NBA's health and safety protocols – and Kevin Durant is joining him.

The Nets' outbreak worsened Saturday when they announced both stars were in protocols, giving them a league-high 10 players on the injury report for that reason.

The Nets decided Friday that Irving would rejoin them for practices and road games, though he remains ineligible to play at home because he hasn't met New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for athletes playing in the city's public venues.

Baseball

Showalter to manage Mets

Buck Showalter has been hired as the New York Mets manager, bringing him back to the Big Apple to take over his fifth major league team. The former Yankees skipper replaces Luis Rojas, let go in early October following two losing seasons. Mets owner Steve Cohen announced the move Saturday afternoon on Twitter.

Basketball

Mad Ants in Showcase Cup

The Mad Ants qualified for the Showcase Cup tournament, part of the G League's Winter Showcase in Las Vegas, and will open that single-elimination event 5 p.m. today against the Delaware Blue Coats. Based on record, the Mad Ants (8-4) are the eighth and final seed in the tournament. Delaware (11-1) is the top seed. The Mad Ants will play again, win or lose, Tuesday. Should they make the final, it would be 5 p.m. Wednesday. After the Winter Showcase, all teams' records revert to 0-0 for a 36-game regular season.

Football

Jaylon Smith joins Giants

Former Bishop Luers and Notre Dame star Jaylon Smith signed with the New York Giants practice squad Friday. The Giants will host Smith's former team of five years, the Dallas Cowboys, on today. The 2019 Pro Bowler was released by the Cowboys on Oct. 5 and signed with the Green Bay Packers two days later, but was cut for the second time this season less than a month later.

Bowl games

INDEPENDENCE BOWL: In Shreveport, Louisiana,Dylan Hopkins broke the Independence Bowl record for completion percentage in wind and driving rain, connecting on 19 of 23 passes for 189 yards and three touchdowns in UAB's 31-28 victory over No. 12 BYU. With UAB (9-4) facing fourth-and-7 with six minutes remaining, coach Bill Clark passed on a field-goal attempt, and Hopkins threw a 14-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass to Trea Shropshire, the only player from Louisiana on either roster. BYU (10-3) appeared to be in good position to at least tie it, but Samson Nacua fumbled after making a catch inside UAB's 25 with 3:36 remaining. The Blazers ran nine straight running plays to exhaust the remaining time.

NEW MEXICO BOWL: In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Jordan Mims ran for 165 yards and two touchdown and caught five passes for 71 yards and another score to help Fresno State beat UTEP 31-24.

Fresno State (10-3) won the bowl game for the first time in three tries.

Jake Haener was 26 of 41 for 286 yards and a touchdown. His status had been somewhat in doubt when he briefly entered the transfer portal after coach Kalen DeBoer took the job at Washington.

CELEBRATION BOWL: In Atlanta, Cory Fields threw for four touchdowns, three to Shaquan Davis, to lead South Carolina State to a stunning 31-10 victory over Jackson State in a game considered to be the national championship of historically Black colleges and universities.

It marks the first time the Bulldogs (7-5) have topped the HBCUs since 2009. Jackson State (11-2) hasn't won the title since 1996.

South Carolina State limited Jackson State to just 194 yards of total offense, a record for the Celebration Bowl.