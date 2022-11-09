Twenty area athletes and two coaches received all-state honors from the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Carroll's Brenna Ginder, Homestead's Addison Tindall and Warsaw's Avery Hales were named to the Class 4A Second Team.
The Class 3A First Team includes three Bellmont players – Delaney Lawson, Lauren Ross and Sami Christen – as well as Angola's Morgan Gaerte and Heritage's Kate Zellers. The second team includes Angola's Mya Ball, Bellmont's Hailey Cole, Bishop Dwenger's Audrey Hudson, Concordia's Jersey Loyer and Heritage's Claire Bickel. Angola's Lloy Ball is the 3A Coach of the Year.
South Adams' Cora Baker was named Class 2A First Team All-State and her teammate Macy Pries was named to the second team.
Five Blackhawk Christian players earned Class A all-state honors in the wake of their state title: Abigail Cresse, Allie Boyer and Emiline Wood were named to the first team and Delaney Kintz and Olivia Martinez to the second team. Lakewood Park Christian's Karsen Brandt was named Assistant Coach of the Year.
The full teams are listed below:
Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association 2022 All-State Teams
1st Team
Lola Schumacher Brebeuf High School
Quinci Thomas Brownsburg High School
Caroline Hilbrich Floyd Central High School
Mandy Hess Floyd Central High School
Ava Vickers Fishers High School
Avery Hobson Hamilton Southeastern High School
Lauren Harden Hamilton Southeastern High School
Macy Hinshaw Hamilton Southeastern High School
Chloe Chicoine McCutcheon High School
Reagan Burns McCutcheon High School
Aly Kirkhoff Roncalli High School
Charlotte Vinson Yorktown High School
Emilee Hill Yorktown High School
Addi Applegate Yorktown High School
2nd Team
Sydney Robinson Brebeuf High School
Lauren Evans Carmel High School
Brenna Ginder Carroll High School
Breanna Lane Castle High School
Gabby Dean Columbus East High School
Vanessa Del Real Crown Point High School
Sophie Ledbetter Hamilton Southeastern High School
Addison Tindall Homestead High School
Molly Urban Martinsville High School
Allie Shondell McCutcheon High School
Macy Hatkevich Penn High School
Olivia Fish Seymour High School
Kennedy Wagner Valparaiso High School
Avery Hales Warsaw High School
Assistant Coach of the Year
Larry Leonhardt Hamilton Southeastern High School
State Coach of the Year
Stephanie Bloom Yorktown High School
1st Team
Morgan Gaerte Angola High School
Delaney Lawson Bellmont High School
Lauren Ross Bellmont High School
Sami Christen Bellmont High School
Josie Nobbe Greensburg High School
Kate Zellers Heritage Jr/Sr. High School
Macy Lengacher NorthWood High School
Grace Purichia Providence High School
Makenzie Wagner Providence High School
Lilly Tappel Providence High School
Addison Makun Silver Creek High School
Elle Patterson Tri-West High School
Reagan Durbin Western Boone High School
Elena Gubera Western Boone High School
2nd Team
Mya Ball Angola High School
Dylan DeCoursey Barr Reeve High School
Hailey Cole Bellmont High School
Sienna Foster Benton Central High School
Macy Bruton Crawfordsville High School
Audrey Hudson Bishop Dwenger
Jersey Loyer Concordia Lutheran
Ella Chapman Greensburg High School
Claire Castor Guerin Catholic High School
Claire Bickel Heritage Jr/Sr. High School
Madison McCubbins Monrovia High School
Keira Lucas Northview High School
Lilly Kaiser Providence High School
Ellie Priddy Silver Creek High School
Assistant Coach of the Year
Mark Heeter NorthWood High School
State Coach of the Year
Lloy Ball Angola High School
1st Team
Annelise Allegretti Andrean High School
Audrey Nohos Andrean High School
Kara Schutz Andrean High School
Marin Sanchez Andrean High School
Grace Roach Lafayette Central Catholic High School
Kaitlyn Kuckkan Lafayette Central Catholic High School
Alexis Baney Madison-Grant High School
Daya Greene Madison-Grant High School
Ava Smith Park Tudor School
Abigail McCoy Scecina Memorial School
Cora Baker South Adams High School
Camryn Wise Wapahani High School
Chloe Cook Wapahani High School
Macie Bowden Wapahani High School
2nd Team
Sophie Wischmeier Brownstown Central High School
Sydney Swan Clinton Prairie Jr-Sr High School
Avery Martin Illiana Christian
Rachel Vorst Lafayette Central Catholic High School
Lauren Paska Lapel Sr High School
Lilly Claire Howell Muncie Burris Laboratory School
Mandee Weisenburger Pioneer Jr-Sr High School
Mackenzie Rogers Pioneer Jr-Sr High School
Alexandra Kouskousakis Rochester Community High Sch
Allison Daves Scecina Memorial School
Macy Pries South Adams High School
Reese Baker Wapahani High School
Ella Mauck Wes-Del MiddleSenior High School
Caitlyn Campbell Winchester Community High School
Assistant Coach of the Year
Jacklyn Williams Lafayette Central Catholic High School
State Coach of the Year
Kati Weir Wapahani High School
First Team
Abigail Cresse F.W. Blackhawk Christian HS
Allie Boyer F.W. Blackhawk Christian HS
Emiline Wood F.W. Blackhawk Christian HS
Regan Wilson Indpls Lutheran High School
Kyleigh Courter Loogootee High School
Lexi Cripe South Newton High School
Taylor Cripe South Newton High School
Grace Margaret Drake Southwood High School
Bella Nottger Springs Valley High School
Brianna Marx Tecumseh High School
Jenna Donohoo Tecumseh High School
Payge Johnson Tecumseh High School
Addison Darlage Trinity Lutheran High School
Bailey Tabeling Trinity Lutheran High School
Second Team
Brianna Bucher Bloomfield High School
Abby Reed Dalesville High School
Amarah Mcphaul Dalesville High School
Delaney Kintz F.W. Blackhawk Christian HS
Olivia Martinez F.W. Blackhawk Christian HS
Emma Segal Frontier High School
Cathryn Erwin Indpls Lutheran High School
Hadleigh Filipovich Indpls Lutheran High School
Sydnee Wittmer Loogootee High School
Allie Hacker Southwood High School
Leigh Carnres Springs Valley High School
Ava Kissel Tecumseh High School
Laura Roeder Trinity Lutheran High School
Mary Herman Vincennes Rivet High School
Assistant Coach of the Year
Karsen Brandt Lakewood Park Christian
State Coach of the Year
Katie Johnson Tecumseh High School