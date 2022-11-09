Blackhawk Christian Braves03 (copy)

Blackhawk Christian’s Delaney Kintz, left, and Allie Boyer go up to make a block during the Class A state championship match against Tecumseh on Saturday afternoon at Ball State’s Worthen Arena. Both earned IHSVCA all-state honors. 

 Grace Walton | For The Journal Gazette

Twenty area athletes and two coaches received all-state honors from the Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association. Carroll's Brenna Ginder, Homestead's Addison Tindall and Warsaw's Avery Hales were named to the Class 4A Second Team.

The Class 3A First Team includes three Bellmont players – Delaney Lawson, Lauren Ross and Sami Christen – as well as Angola's Morgan Gaerte and Heritage's Kate Zellers. The second team includes Angola's Mya Ball, Bellmont's Hailey Cole, Bishop Dwenger's Audrey Hudson, Concordia's Jersey Loyer and Heritage's Claire Bickel. Angola's Lloy Ball is the 3A Coach of the Year. 

South Adams' Cora Baker was named Class 2A First Team All-State and her teammate Macy Pries was named to the second team. 

Five Blackhawk Christian players earned Class A all-state honors in the wake of their state title: Abigail Cresse, Allie Boyer and Emiline Wood were named to the first team and Delaney Kintz and Olivia Martinez to the second team. Lakewood Park Christian's Karsen Brandt was named Assistant Coach of the Year. 

The full teams are listed below:

Indiana High School Volleyball Coaches Association 2022 All-State Teams

1st Team

Lola Schumacher Brebeuf High School

Quinci Thomas Brownsburg High School

Caroline Hilbrich Floyd Central High School

Mandy Hess Floyd Central High School

Ava Vickers Fishers High School

Avery Hobson Hamilton Southeastern High School

Lauren Harden Hamilton Southeastern High School

Macy Hinshaw Hamilton Southeastern High School

Chloe Chicoine McCutcheon High School

Reagan Burns McCutcheon High School

Aly Kirkhoff Roncalli High School

Charlotte Vinson Yorktown High School

Emilee Hill Yorktown High School

Addi Applegate Yorktown High School

2nd Team

Sydney Robinson Brebeuf High School

Lauren Evans Carmel High School

Brenna Ginder Carroll High School

Breanna Lane Castle High School

Gabby Dean Columbus East High School

Vanessa Del Real Crown Point High School

Sophie Ledbetter Hamilton Southeastern High School

Addison Tindall Homestead High School

Molly Urban Martinsville High School

Allie Shondell McCutcheon High School

Macy Hatkevich Penn High School

Olivia Fish Seymour High School

Kennedy Wagner Valparaiso High School

Avery Hales Warsaw High School

Assistant Coach of the Year

Larry Leonhardt Hamilton Southeastern High School

State Coach of the Year

Stephanie Bloom Yorktown High School

1st Team

Morgan Gaerte Angola High School

Delaney Lawson Bellmont High School

Lauren Ross Bellmont High School

Sami Christen Bellmont High School

Josie Nobbe Greensburg High School

Kate Zellers Heritage Jr/Sr. High School

Macy Lengacher NorthWood High School

Grace Purichia Providence High School

Makenzie Wagner Providence High School

Lilly Tappel Providence High School

Addison Makun Silver Creek High School

Elle Patterson Tri-West High School

Reagan Durbin Western Boone High School

Elena Gubera Western Boone High School

2nd Team

Mya Ball Angola High School

Dylan DeCoursey Barr Reeve High School

Hailey Cole Bellmont High School

Sienna Foster Benton Central High School

Macy Bruton Crawfordsville High School

Audrey Hudson Bishop Dwenger

Jersey Loyer Concordia Lutheran

Ella Chapman Greensburg High School

Claire Castor Guerin Catholic High School

Claire Bickel Heritage Jr/Sr. High School

Madison McCubbins Monrovia High School

Keira Lucas Northview High School

Lilly Kaiser Providence High School

Ellie Priddy Silver Creek High School

Assistant Coach of the Year

Mark Heeter NorthWood High School

State Coach of the Year

Lloy Ball Angola High School

1st Team

Annelise Allegretti Andrean High School

Audrey Nohos Andrean High School

Kara Schutz Andrean High School

Marin Sanchez Andrean High School

Grace Roach Lafayette Central Catholic High School

Kaitlyn Kuckkan Lafayette Central Catholic High School

Alexis Baney Madison-Grant High School

Daya Greene Madison-Grant High School

Ava Smith Park Tudor School

Abigail McCoy Scecina Memorial School

Cora Baker South Adams High School

Camryn Wise Wapahani High School

Chloe Cook Wapahani High School

Macie Bowden Wapahani High School

2nd Team

Sophie Wischmeier Brownstown Central High School

Sydney Swan Clinton Prairie Jr-Sr High School

Avery Martin Illiana Christian

Rachel Vorst Lafayette Central Catholic High School

Lauren Paska Lapel Sr High School

Lilly Claire Howell Muncie Burris Laboratory School

Mandee Weisenburger Pioneer Jr-Sr High School

Mackenzie Rogers Pioneer Jr-Sr High School

Alexandra Kouskousakis Rochester Community High Sch

Allison Daves Scecina Memorial School

Macy Pries South Adams High School

Reese Baker Wapahani High School

Ella Mauck Wes-Del MiddleSenior High School

Caitlyn Campbell Winchester Community High School

Assistant Coach of the Year

Jacklyn Williams Lafayette Central Catholic High School

State Coach of the Year

Kati Weir Wapahani High School

First Team

Abigail Cresse F.W. Blackhawk Christian HS

Allie Boyer F.W. Blackhawk Christian HS

Emiline Wood F.W. Blackhawk Christian HS

Regan Wilson Indpls Lutheran High School

Kyleigh Courter Loogootee High School

Lexi Cripe South Newton High School

Taylor Cripe South Newton High School

Grace Margaret Drake Southwood High School

Bella Nottger Springs Valley High School

Brianna Marx Tecumseh High School

Jenna Donohoo Tecumseh High School

Payge Johnson Tecumseh High School

Addison Darlage Trinity Lutheran High School

Bailey Tabeling Trinity Lutheran High School

Second Team

Brianna Bucher Bloomfield High School

Abby Reed Dalesville High School

Amarah Mcphaul Dalesville High School

Delaney Kintz F.W. Blackhawk Christian HS

Olivia Martinez F.W. Blackhawk Christian HS

Emma Segal Frontier High School

Cathryn Erwin Indpls Lutheran High School

Hadleigh Filipovich Indpls Lutheran High School

Sydnee Wittmer Loogootee High School

Allie Hacker Southwood High School

Leigh Carnres Springs Valley High School

Ava Kissel Tecumseh High School

Laura Roeder Trinity Lutheran High School

Mary Herman Vincennes Rivet High School

Assistant Coach of the Year

Karsen Brandt Lakewood Park Christian

State Coach of the Year

Katie Johnson Tecumseh High School

