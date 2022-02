(T) - taped (JIP) - joined in progress

TELEVISION HIGHLIGHTS

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series, qualifying, FS1, 8 p.m.

BASKETBALL

College, men, Illinois-Rutgers, BTN, 7 p.m.

College, men, Mississippi St.-Alabama, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

College, men, Boston College-Notre Dame, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

NBA, Washington-Indiana, Bally Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

NBA, Detroit-Boston, Bally Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

NBA, Brooklyn-New York, ESPN, 7:45 p.m.

NBA, Sacramento-Chicago, NBC Chicago, 8 p.m.

College, men, Purdue-Northwestern, BTN, 9 p.m.

College, men, Baylor-Texas Tech, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

College, men, Boise St.-Air Force, FS1, 10 p.m.

NBA, Utah-L.A. Lakers, ESPN, 10 p.m.

College, men, Gonzaga-Pepperdine, ESPN2, 11 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL, Florida-Carolina, TNT, 7:30 p.m.

NHL, Colorado-Vegas, TNT, 10 p.m.

SOCCER

UEFA Champions League, Liverpool-Inter Milan, CBS, 3 p.m.

Olympic Highlights

Biathlon: (T) women’s, Relay: 4x6km, USA, 11 a.m.

Curling: (T) men’s, Great Britain-ROC, USA, 3 p.m.; (T) women’s, U.S.-Japan, CNBC, 5 p.m.; men’s, U.S.-Denmark, CNBC, 10 p.m.

Figure Skating: women’s, Free Skate, USA, 5 a.m. (Thu.)

Hockey: men’s, Finland-Switzerland, USA, 3:40 a.m.; men’s, Sweden-Canada, USA, 8:30 a.m.; (T) women’s, Finland-Switzerland, USA, 1 p.m.

Multiple Events: (T) Cross-Country Skiing; Women’s Biathlon, NBC, 2 p.m.; Freestyle Skiing, Speedskating, Alpine Skiing and more, NBC, 8 p.m.; Women’s Hockey (Final); Women’s Ski Cross, NBC, 11 p.m.; (T) Freestyle Skiing, Speedskating, Alpine Skiing and more, NBC, 2 a.m. (Thu.)

Skiing: (T) men’s, Aerials Finals, USA, noon; women’s, Halfpipe qualifying, USA, 8:30 p.m.; women’s, Ski Cross qualifying, USA, 10:30 p.m.; men’s, Halfpipe qualifying, USA, 11:30 p.m.; women’s, Alpine, Combined: Slalom, USA, 1:10 a.m. (Thu.); men’s, Nordic Combined (Team Large Hill, USA, 3 a.m. (Thu.)

Spedskating: women’s, 1500m; men’s, 5000m Relay, USA, 6:50 a.m.; women’s, 1000m, USA, 3:40 a.m. (Thu.)

XC Skiing: Team Sprint Finals, USA, 6 a.m.; (T) Team Sprint Finals, USA, 7:30 p.m.

RADIO

BASKETBALL

College, men, Purdue-Northwestern, 1380 AM, 9 p.m.

HOCKEY

ECHL, Kalamazoo-KOMETS, 1190 AM, 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio listings subject to change