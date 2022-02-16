Mad Ants' Bell to join US national team

For the second time this season, a Mad Ants player has been called to the U.S. national team.

Jordan Bell, who had been averaging 11.4 points, nine rebounds and 2.4 shot blocks per game in seven games with the Mad Ants, has joined the United States for its World Cup qualifying window. Training camp for the U.S. begins Friday in Washington, D.C., and the United States (1-1) will face Puerto Rico (1-1) on Feb. 24 and Mexico (2-0) on Feb. 27 at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington.

Justin Anderson, another Mad Ants player, competed for the United States in November.

Among other players selected to play for the United States in this window are Brian Bowen II, a former Mad Ants player, and former Indiana University player Juwan Morgan.

AUTO RACING

Daytona 500 practice opens

Michael McDowell, the reigning Daytona 500 champion, opened the first Daytona 500 practice session with a top speed of 192.736 mph, the first time NASCAR showed off its new car at the track ahead of Sunday's sold-out race.

BASEBALL

Zimmerman retires from Nats

Longtime Washington Nationals star Ryan Zimmerman announced his retirement. He is the franchise leader in many major categories and boosted the team to its only World Series championship.

FOOTBALL

Super Bowl ratings up

An estimated 101.1 million people watched the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals on NBC and Telemundo, up from 2021 and capping a stirring playoff schedule for the NFL. Last year's game had a television audience of 95.2 million, the lowest since 2006.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Patterson up for national award

Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson is one of five finalists for the Naismith High School Trophy Girls Player of the Year. The winner will be named March 4.

Signings

North Side football players Jordan Turner (Marian) and Rodney Woods (Flyght Academy Prep) will sign with their respective schools today.