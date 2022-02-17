Harbaugh gets new deal through 2026

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has agreed to a reworked five-year contract with the school that runs through the 2026 season.

The announcement of a new deal comes two weeks after Harbaugh interviewed for the Minnesota Vikings' head coaching vacancy.

Financial terms of the new deal were not released. In a news release, Michigan said the terms and length of the deal Harbaugh signed last January were altered to add an additional year.

Harbaugh took a large pay cut last year after the Wolverines went 2-4 in a pandemic-abbreviated season. Michigan bounced back in 2021, winning the Big Ten for the first time since 2004 and earning the school's first bid to the College Football Playoff.

The Wolverines (12-2) snapped a eight-game losing streak to Ohio State along the way before losing to eventual national champ Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Harbaugh is 61-24 with four double-digit win seasons in seven years at his alma mater.

Baseball

Negotiations resume today

Negotiations aimed at ending Major League Baseball's lockout will resume today. The players' association notified management it is ready to respond to the offer MLB made last weekend, which was received coolly by the union. Baseball's ninth work stoppage enters its 78th day today, a day after spring training workouts had been set to start. There is little chance exhibition games will start as scheduled Feb. 26, and the stoppage soon will threaten opening day March 31.

Basketball

Timberwolves keeping Beverley

The Minnesota Timberwolves signed guard Patrick Beverley to a one-year, $13 million contract extension. He is in his first season with Minnesota, which traded for him last summer.

Football

Bengals' coach gets extension

Zac Taylor, who led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl in his third season as coach, was signed to a five-year contract extension through the 2026 season. Financial terms were not disclosed. Taylor, 38, was 6-25-1 in his first two seasons of his first head coaching job. They improved to 10-7 in 2021 and won the AFC before losing Sunday to the Rams.

Around the NFL

Rams fans cheered the Super Bowl champs during a victory parade in Los Angeles. Team members waved from open-top buses rolling down a route leading to a plaza outside Memorial Coliseum. ... The Vikings finalized their hiring of head coach Kevin O'Connell, the 36-year-old former Rams offensive coordinator.