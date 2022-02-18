Anderson's 40 not enough for Mad Ants

Justin Anderson had 40 points and 12 rebounds, but the Mad Ants lost 132-120 to the league-leading Motor City Cruise on Thursday night in Detroit.

The Mad Ants, who squandered a 15-point lead, got 25 points from Gabe York. Nate Hinton added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

Fort Wayne (7-10) finished with only five players because Stephen Domingo was injured in the first half, Anderson was ejected for a flagrant foul, and Jordan Bell was tossed for arguing in front of 179 fans at Wayne State Fieldhouse.

Deividas Sirvydis led the Cruise (13-4) with 25 points.

The Mad Ants are off for the NBA All-Star break until Wednesday.

Colleges

News roundup

Rutgers leading scorer Ron Harper Jr. injured his left hand late in a win over No. 12 Illinois, and his status for Sunday's basketball game against No. 5 Purdue is uncertain. … Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh's new contract runs through the 2026 season and guarantees he'll make more than $7 million annually.

High schools

Honors

Northern Lakes Conference girls basketball champion Warsaw landed three seniors on the all-conference team: Kacilyn Krebs, Abby Sanner and Bailie Stephens. Wawasee senior Kennedy White was also named to the team. Warsaw coach Lenny Krebs was coach of the year. … Whitko's Kloe Krieg was named to the All-TRC girls first team.

Railroaders add 4 to Hall

Four former Garrett athletes will be inducted into the Railroaders Athletic Hall of Fame at halftime of Garrett's game against DeKalb tonight: Heather (House) Graham (class of 2011; soccer, basketball and track), Micah Bodey (2010; softball and cross country), Beau Schendel (2007; football, wrestling, basketball and baseball) and Courtney (Wisel) Sproat (2009; soccer, basketball and track).

Weather changes

The boys swimming sectionals involving local teams – Warsaw, Northridge, South Side and Jay County – postponed preliminary heats from tonight due to winter weather. Other Thursday events affected by bad weather: Warsaw gymnastics at West Noble, which the schools are trying to reschedule; Northrop vs. Snider and Carroll vs. Bishop Dwenger meets, which will not be rescheduled. Carroll also canceled its meet against North Side set for Tuesday. Bishop Luers boys basketball has added JV and varsity home games Feb. 25 against Blackford.

Legends add football games

North Side's football team will be playing Lawrence North in Week 2 of the 2023 and 2024 seasons.