PFW starts road trip with 6th straight win

A balanced effort led Purdue Fort Wayne to a dominant Horizon League road win, as the Mastodons pummeled Wisconsin-Green Bay 74-55 on Friday night at Kress Events Center for their sixth straight win.

Damian Chong Qui finished 6-of-9 shooting from the floor, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, to lead PFW (17-10, 12-6) with 16 points. Deonte Billups added 17, including five triples, and Jalon Pipkins scored 13 for the Mastodons.

PFW went 13 of 24 from beyond the arc, leading by as many as 22 points against Green Bay (4-22, 3-14).

The Mastodons stay in Wisconsin for their next game, playing at Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon.

Auto racing

Andretti eyes F1

Michael Andretti has filed an application to field a Formula One team starting in 2024.

BASKETBALL

Butler blown out

In New York, Julian Champagnie had 31 points as St. John's (15-11, 7-8 Big East) defeated Butler 91-57 on Friday night. Jayden Taylor had 19 points for the Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10).

Still 2 Final Fours

There won't be a combined men's and women's Final Four in the near future, the Division I basketball committees said Friday.

Ants sign fill-in

The Mad Ants signed Samir Doughty to fill in for Jordan Bell, who has joined the U.S. National Team for World Cup qualification games. Doughty averaged 8.1 points in 17 games this season for Lakeland.

High schools

Warsaw swim sectional today

The Warsaw boys swimming sectional preliminaries were postponed a second day from Friday to today because of poor road conditions. The entire diving competition will be held at 9 a.m., the swimming preliminaries will be at 1 p.m. today, and the finals will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday.