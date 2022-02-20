Sycamores to honor ex-Saints star Hile

Indiana State today will retire the No. 15 worn by Amy Hile during her record-setting career from 1983 to 1987, the Sycamores announced, making her only the second women's basketball player in program history to have her jersey retired.

Hile was a standout basketball player at Bishop Dwenger, graduating in 1983 with a then-city record 1,301 points and nine Saints records.

The retirement ceremony will take place at halftime of the Sycamores' game against Valparaiso.

Hile holds the Sycamores scoring record with 1,944 points. She also left the program as its all-time leader in rebounds with 916 and now ranks second in that category.

COLLEGES

Purdue currently a No. 2 seed

Gonzaga, Auburn, Arizona and Kansas hold No. 1 seeds in the initial rankings for the committee that will select the field for next month's 68-team men's NCAA Tournament. Reigning national champion Baylor was the No. 5 overall seed, followed by Kentucky, Purdue and Duke as the regional 2-seeds. The tournament field will be unveiled March 13.

Trine senior 2nd at indoor meet

Trine senior Evie Miller finished second in the women's mile run at the Alex Wilson Invitational at Notre Dame. Miller, a Homestead graduate, broke her school record in the event, finishing in 4:45:13, in a field of primarily Division I athletes. Kayla Windemuller of Michigan won the event in 4:44:81.

FOOTBALL

Flores joins Steelers staff

Brian Flores is back in the NFL. The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins coach to serve as a senior defensive assistant. Flores, who sued the NFL and three teams last month over alleged racist hiring practices, will specialize in working with Pittsburgh's linebackers.

GOLF

Roundup

Joaquin Niemann pieced together a 3-under 68 to set the 54-hole record and build a three-shot lead in the Genesis Invitational. Cameron Young, a 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie, shot a 69 and was three behind. Niemann was at 19-under 194, breaking by two shots the record last held by Justin Thomas in 2017. …

Bernhard Langer maintained a two-stroke lead in pursuit of a fourth Chubb Classic victory in Naples, Florida. The 64-year-old had a 4-under 68 to get to 12-under 132 on Tiburon Golf Club's Black Course. Scott Parel (64), Retief Goosen (67) and Tim Petrovic (68) were tied for second in the PGA Tour Champions' first full-field tournament of the year.