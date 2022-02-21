Reigning state champ learns sectional draw

Blackhawk Christian will open defense of its Class 2A state championship against Manchester in the Bluffton Sectional, the Braves learned Sunday after the IHSAA released the draw for the upcoming boys state basketball tournament.

Blackhawk Christian (16-4) holds the IHSAA's longest active tournament win streak at 14 games. The Braves also won the state championship in 2019.

In Class 4A, Homestead (18-5), which was ranked No. 3 in this week's IBCA poll, will open the Huntington North Sectional against the host Vikings (14-7), and the winner will move on to face New Haven (10-11).

In the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional, SAC runner-up Snider (14-7) will open against North Side (10-9), and the winner will move to face DeKalb (9-11).

In Class 3A, defending state runner-up Leo (16-3) drew Angola (6-14) in the first round of the Garrett Sectional. NE8 champion Norwell (19-3), ranked seventh in Class 3A, will host its sectional and open against Heritage (4-16).

Class 2A No. 1 Central Noble (21-2) will face Churubusco (3-17) in the first round at Westview, and No. 3 Eastside (20-1) will play Westview (7-13) in its first-round game.

The sectional tournaments will be played March 1-5. Full pairings for local teams are listed on Page 3B.

FOOTBALL

Charley Taylor, NFL star, 80, dies

Charley Taylor, the Hall of Fame receiver who ended his 13-season career with Washington as the NFL's career receptions leader, died Saturday. He was 80. The Commanders said Taylor died at an assisted-living facility in Virginia. The cause of death wasn't announced. Taylor finished with 649 catches for 9,110 yards in 165 regular-season games. Jerry Rice now holds the catches mark at 1,549, with Taylor down to 67th on the list.

COLLEGES

Indiana Tech wins conference

Indiana Tech won the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference men's hockey tournament with a 6-1 victory over Michigan-Dearborn at the Parkview Icehouse in Fort Wayne.

Sooner ties homer record

Oklahoma softball senior Jocelyn Alo hit her 95th career homer in an 8-0 win over Texas State on Sunday, tying the NCAA Division I record, which had been set by former Sooner Lauren Chamberlain.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Homestead 3rd in coaches poll

Homestead moved up a spot to No. 3 in this week's IBCA boys basketball poll. The Spartans (18-5) swapped spots with No. 4 Carmel (16-5). Chesterton (22-0) remains the top-ranked team in the poll. Eastside (20-1), Leo (16-3) and Norwell (19-3) received votes.

HOCKEY

Emile Francis, Rangers exec dies

Emile “The Cat” Francis, a diminutive goalie who became a Hall of Fame coach and general manager with the New York Rangers has died. He was 95. The Rangers announced the death Saturday night. Francis was general manager of the Rangers from October 1964 to January 1976, also serving as coach for parts of 10 seasons during that time. New York made nine consecutive playoff appearances in his tenure, reaching at least the semifinals in four consecutive years (1971-74) and the Stanley Cup Final in 1972.

Panthers beat Blackhawks

Aleksander Barkov had a goal and two assists as the Florida Panthers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2. Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour, MacKenzie Weegar and Anton Lundell also scored as Eastern Conference-leading Florida won for the seventh time in eight games and finished a five-game road trip at 4-1-0. Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist for Chicago, which dropped its third straight overall and seventh in a row at home (0-6-1).