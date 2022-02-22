5 area caddies win Evans Scholarships

Five caddies from northeast Indiana have been awarded the Western Golf Association's Chick Evans Scholarship, a full, four-year housing and tuition scholarship valued at over $120,000.

The winners from Orchard Ridge Country Club are Miranda Freeman, who attends Leo and will go to Purdue; Evan Niemeyer, who goes to Heritage and will attend Indiana; and Jason Reust, who goes to Homestead and will attend Purdue. From Fort Wayne Country Club are winners Carter Craig, who goes to North Side and will attend Purdue, and Kasey Craig, also from North Side and headed to Indiana.

The scholarships are awarded on four criteria: a strong caddie record; excellent academics; demonstrated financial need; and outstanding character.

The WGA has supported the Chick Evans Scholarship Program through the Evans Scholars Foundation since 1930.

The program was founded by famed Chicago amateur golfer Charles “Chick” Evans Jr.

BASKETBALL

Nets to sign veteran Dragic

Goran Dragic plans to sign with Brooklyn, giving the Nets a veteran boost in the backcourt. Agent Bill Duffy said Dragic was going to Brooklyn.

COLLEGES

Trine advances to hockey semis

The Trine hockey team won twice last weekend – defeating Lawrence 4-1 on Friday and 3-2 on Saturday – to advance to the semifinals of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Harris Cup Playoffs. The Thunder will play in the semifinal round Saturday.

Zags, Gamecocks No. 1 in polls

Gonzaga is the unanimous No. 1 in the latest Associated Press men's basketball poll, and South Carolina is a unanimous No.1 in the women's poll. Arizona moved up a spot to No. 2 for its highest ranking in four years, with Auburn, Purdue and Kansas rounding out the top five among the men. In the women's poll, Indiana fell from No. 5 to No. 10.

HOCKEY

Hull no longer team ambassador

Hall of Fame forward Bobby Hull is no longer serving as a team ambassador for the Chicago Blackhawks. The Blackhawks said they are redefining the role of team ambassador after Stan Mikita died in 2018 and Tony Esposito died in August.

SOCCER

Pelé to remain in hospital

Pelé has extended a scheduled hospital stay due to a urinary infection. Pelé, 81, went in on Feb. 13 to continue treatment for his colon cancer, and days later doctors found the infection.

Swimming

Culver wins Warsaw sectional

Culver Academy won the weather-delayed Warsaw Boys Swimming and Diving Sectional with 409.5 points on Monday. Host Warsaw was second with 298 points and Columbia City third with 249. Warsaw junior Ian Wihebrink won the 100 yard freestyle in 49.25 seconds and the 100 breaststroke in 59.63.