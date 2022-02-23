Komets' Graber wins ECHL weekly honor

Will Graber was selected as the ECHL's Player of the Week, after he had two goals and nine points in four games, leading the Komets to a 3-1-0 record.

Graber made ESPN's Top 10 Plays of the Day on Sunday night after his pass from behind the net – flipping the puck up and over the crossbar – to set up a Lynden McCallum goal. In 35 games, Graber has 14 goals and 53 points, second only to Allen's Chad Costello who has 57 points in 47 games.

Also, Fort Wayne native Jackson Leef, a member of the Komets last season, has been traded for the third time this season.

He began the season with Allen, which traded him to Greenville, which traded him to Cincinnati. The Cyclones dealt him Tuesday to Tulsa for Logan Coomes. Leef has six goals and 16 points in 37 games this season, including three goals and seven points in 11 games for Cincinnati.

BASKETBALL

Mad Ants make roster moves

The Mad Ants acquired Pedro Bradshaw and Alex Robinson from the available player pool after forwards Bennie Boatwright and Stephen Domingo were shelved with season-ending injuries. Bradshaw is a rookie guard out of Bellarmine who was the 10th pick of the second round of the G League draft in October by Salt Lake City. Robinson is a third-year pro out of TCU who last played for the Wisconsin Herd.

FOOTBALL

Rodgers hasn't decided on plans

Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he hadn't ruled out any option, including returning to the Packers for an 18th season, retiring or requesting a trade.

Flores: Race a factor in firing

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores thinks race placed a factor in the team's decision to fire him in January. Speaking on the “I Am Athlete” podcast co-hosted by former NFL wide receivers Chad Johnson and Brandon Marshall, and Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Flores alleged he was given tasks that he doesn't think would have been required of a white head coach. Flores went 25-24 in three seasons with Miami before being let go on Jan. 10. Flores did not offer specifics on what the Dolphins asked of him that he considered racially based.

Bearcats' coach gets raise

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell has received a two-year contract extension through 2028 and a raise to $5 million per year after leading the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff.

HIGH SCHOOLS

All-NECC squad announced

Class 2A regional winner Garrett placed three players on the All-NECC girls basketball team: Nataley Armstrong, Morgan Ostrowski and Bailey Kelham. Central Noble had two picks in Madison Vice and Meghan Kiebel. Angola's Lauren Leach, Eastside's Skyelar Kessler, Fremont's Jada Rhonehouse and West Noble's Jazmyn Smith were also named to the team.

SOCCER

Russia could lose Champions final

The British government led calls for the Champions League final to be taken out of Russia on Tuesday to punish its deepening intervention in Ukraine, prompting UEFA to say it would reconsider hosting rights.