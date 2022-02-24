Anderson leads Ants to win over Charge

Justin Anderson scored 31 points to lead the Mad Ants to a 133-110 victory over the league-worst Cleveland Charge, in front of an announced crowd of 1,111 at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

Gabe York added 26 points for the Mad Ants (8-10), who got three double-doubles in the game: Walt Lemon Jr. had 23 points and 10 assists; Nate Hinton had 17 points and 13 rebounds; and Will Vorhees had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Tacko Fall had 27 points to pace Cleveland (2-13).

The Mad Ants face the Delaware Blue Coats today in Wilmington, Delaware.

BASEBALL

Julio Cruz, early Mariner, 67, dies

Julio Cruz, an original Seattle Mariners player from their inaugural season who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise, has died, the team announced. He was 67. Cruz died Tuesday at his home, according to a statement from his family. Cruz played for Seattle and the Chicago White Sox during his career.

COLLEGES

Culler retires from coaching

Huntington women's basketball coach Lori Culler is retiring from coaching after 36 years but will continue serving as athletic director. Culler led six Forester squads to the NAIA National Tournament, which included finishing in the Sweet 16 three times. Culler's record is 632-432.

GOLF

Zach Johnson to lead US team

Two-time major champion Zach Johnson is taking over as Ryder Cup captain, leading an American side trying to end 30 years without a victory on European soil, three people with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press.

Solheim Cup set for Virginia club

The Solheim Cup is going to the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia in 2024, the first time it has been host to a significant women's event after four times hosting the Presidents Cup. Europe won the Solheim Cup at Inverness in Ohio last year. The matches go to Spain in 2023, and then will be played the following year as the LPGA Tour returns to even-numbered years opposite the Ryder Cup.

HOCKEY

Komets release defenseman Roy

The Komets altered their blue line Wednesday, signing defenseman Kylor Wall and releasing Sacha Roy. Wall, 24, had two goals and six points in 20 games this season for Trinity Western University. Roy, 22, had two assists in eight games for the Komets.

Red Wings fall to Avalanche

In Detroit, Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season as NHL-leading Colorado beat Detroit 5-2, the Avalanche's eighth consecutive win over the Red Wings.

TENNIS

Djokovic reaches Dubai quarters

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic won his second match – and first tiebreaker – of the year when he beat Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (2) to advance to the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships.