Anderson's 28 not enough for Mad Ants

Justin Anderson scored 28 points, making 11 of 23 shots, but his Mad Ants lost 130-108 to the Delaware Blue Coats in front of 793 fans at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday night.

Charles Bassey led Delaware (11-5) with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Myles Powell added 21 points.

Fort Wayne (8-11) got 18 points and 13 rebounds from Kavell Bigby-Williams, 16 points from Gabe York and 14 points from Walt Lemon Jr.

Football

Aikman appears headed to ESPN

Troy Aikman is expected to become the lead analyst on ESPN's “Monday Night Football” after 22 years with Fox and Joe Buck. The New York Post reported that Aikman will sign a five-year deal that would rival the $17.5 million per year Tony Romo is making at CBS. Many thought that Aikman would join Al Michaels at Amazon, which takes over “Thursday Night Football” next season.

Falcons hire ex-Bears GM

Former Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace has accepted a senior executive position on the Atlanta Falcons' scouting staff. Pace was fired by the Bears on Jan. 10 following seven seasons as general manager.

Ken Burrough, ex-Oilers WR, dies

Ken Burrough, the former Houston Oilers receiver who was the last NFL player to wear No. 00, died Thursday at his home in Jacksonville, Florida, his family announced. He was 73. Burrough spent 11 seasons in Houston, where he was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1975 and 1977.

High schools

New Northrop softball coach

Northrop has announced that Jason Fisher is the new softball head coach.

Signings

North Side senior thrower Gwen Jakway signed with Saint Francis track and field on Thursday. ... Also Thursday, Leo's Gracen Norris signed with Bethel volleyball. ... Carroll's Emily McIntosh will sign with Southern Indiana for swimming on March 3. ... Huntington North linebacker Cam McCarver announced Thursday that he has committed to play football at Trine. Heritage's Bryce Barker has also signed to play with Trine football.

Sled hockey

City hosting women's tourney

At least 25 women's sled hockey athletes and USA Hockey representatives will convene in Fort Wayne today and Saturday for a U.S. Women's Development Sled Hockey training session. Head coach Rose Misiewicz and assistant coach Hannah DeLong will work with the athletes who are training to represent the U.S. in international competition. The U.S. team will scrimmage against the nationally ranked Turnstone Flyers at SportONE/Parkview Icehouse at 8 a.m. Saturday. There is no entry fee and the public is invited.

Volleyball

PFW women's coach on US staff

Purdue Fort Wayne women's volleyball head coach Steve Florio was one of nearly 50 coaches selected as assistants by USA Volleyball for the 2022 women's National Team Open Program, which will be today through Sunday at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The staff will be led by U.S. women's head coach Karch Kiraly, who led his team to the gold at the 2020 Olympics. The open program will offer professional development through sessions with the national team's staff.