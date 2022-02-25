Champions League to move final from Russia

UEFA will no longer host the Champions League final in St. Petersburg after Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, the Associated Press has learned.

An extraordinary meeting of the UEFA executive committee will be held today to discuss the geopolitical crisis and when officials are set to confirm taking the May 28 showpiece game out of Russia, a person with knowledge of the process said.

UEFA did publicly rebuke Russia and said it was dealing with the “situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency.”

As Russia's threats toward Ukraine had grown through the week, the British government and fan groups had already called for the final not to be play in St. Petersburg, where the stadium is sponsored by Russian state-owned energy giant Gazprom.

The company is also the main sponsor of Schalke, but the German second-division club said Thursday that the Gazprom logo was being removed from its jerseys.

A senior Gazprom executive also quit the supervisory board of the Gelsenkirchen-based club after being a target of U.S. sanctions.

The International Olympic Committee said it “strongly condemns the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian government,” days after the end of the closing of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

The International Paralympic Committee condemned Russia and said it held talks with officials in Ukraine, which plans to compete in the March 4-13 Paralympics in Beijing. Russia's name, flag and anthem are already barred from the event. Its team is due to compete as RPC – Russian Paralympic Committee.

Focus is turning to Russia hosting other major sports events in the coming months.

In basketball, Barcelona said its team would not fly to Russia for two games on Friday and Sunday in the Euroleague. In rugby, European organizers postponed Georgia's match with Russia on Sunday. Soccer's Ukrainian Premier League suspended operations on Thursday. The league has been on a two-month winter break and was due to resume on Friday.