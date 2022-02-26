Homestead's Parker to coach girls stars

Homestead girls basketball coach Rod Parker will coach the girls Indiana All-Stars team this June. The Spartans finished with a record of 23-2 and lost to Noblesville in the Class 4A Regional finals.

The Indiana All-Stars will play their Kentucky counterparts June 10 and 11.

Hoosier Basketball Magazine released the list of girls basketball girls invited to the Top 60 Senior Workout, which will be held at Beech Grove in Indianapolis on March 6. Local players expected to participate include Nataley Armstrong of Garrett, Maggie Keinsley of Homestead, Kacilyn Krebs of Warsaw, Jyah LoVett of Snider, Rebekah Marshall of Columbia City and Olivia Smith of South Side.

Ayanna Patterson of Homestead was selected but is unable to attend. Kenzie Fuelling of Bellmont, Taylor Gerke of Garrett and Lauren Leach of Angola were also selected but can't participate due to injuries.

Auto racing

IndyCar fans like Grosjean in poll

An IndyCar fan survey found that Romain Grosjean is the series' most popular driver, Team Penske is the favorite team and the Indianapolis 500 is the best race on the schedule. Grosjean, who moved from Formula One to IndyCar last season, was listed in the top three of fan favorite drivers on 32% of the surveys. He was followed by Pato O'Ward, the favorite of female fans.

Basketball

Pacers lose in OT in return to play

In Indianapolis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 36 points, including a go-ahead three-point play with 20 seconds left in overtime to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 129-125 victory over the Indiana Pacers, who scored just two points in the extra session.

Golf

On the links

In Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Daniel Berger carded a second consecutive round of 5-under 65 on Friday to take a three-shot lead after two rounds of the Honda Classic. … In Tucson, Arizona, Miguel Angel Jimenez had a hole-in-one during a 6-under 66 Friday to match Jeff Sluman for the first-round lead at the Cologuard Classic.

Tennis

Russian player calls for peace

Tennis player Andrey Rublev wrote “No War Please” on a TV camera moments after advancing to the final at the Dubai Championships on Friday. The seventh-ranked Rublev wrote his message on the camera, a common practice after matches.