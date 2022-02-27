Protest of Russia in soccer gains support

WARSAW, Poland – Poland's refusal to play its World Cup qualifier against Russia next month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine gained wider support Saturday when Sweden followed with a plan to protest to FIFA.

Polish soccer federation president Cezary Kulesza said it was in talks with other federations to present a unified position to FIFA, which is responsible for the March 24 game in Moscow.

Sweden, a potential opponent of Russia in next month's playoffs, joined Poland in declaring its national team would not play against the Russians regardless of where it takes place.

The winner of the Poland-Russia match is due to play host to Sweden or the Czech Republic on March 29 for a place at the World Cup.

Baseball

Minor leaguer released after rant

The Boston Red Sox released minor leaguer Brett Netzer after he went on a racist and homophobic Twitter rant.

HOCKEY

NHL roundup

In Nashville, Tennessee, Steven Stamkos scored the game-winner at 11:31 of the third period as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 to spoil the first outdoor NHL game in the Music City. Tampa Bay became the NHL's 27th franchise to play outdoors. … In Detroit, Mitchell Marner had four goals and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs withstood a third-period rally to down the Detroit Red Wings 10-7.

Trine men ousted from tournament

The Trine men's hockey team lost 5-2 to the top-ranked team in NCAA Division III, the Adrian Bulldogs, in the semifinals of the Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Tournament at Adrian, Michigan. The Thunder (19-9) still has a shot of getting an at-large bid to the national tournament. Brett Piper and Justin Meers scored for Trine.

VOLLEYBALL

PFW men win

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team toughed out a five-set win (25-23, 25-23, 25-27, 24-26, 15-12) over McKendree at the Gates Sports Center. Four Mastodons had at least 12 kills: Vicente Ibarra (22), Zach Solomon (12), Jon Diedrich (12) and Rico Wardlow (12). Bryce Walker had seven blocks for PFW (10-6, 4-2 MIVA).