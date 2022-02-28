Ants fall to Lakeland despite Anderson's 38

Justin Anderson made 10 of 16 shots and totaled 38 points for the Mad Ants, who lost Sunday 122-111 to the Lakeland Magic in Lakeland, Florida.

Anderson was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and had eight rebounds with four assists for the Mad Ants (8-12). Gabe York added 21 points and Kavell Bigby-Williams had 17 points and 10 rebounds at RP Funding Center.

Lakeland (5-12) was paced by Ignas Brazdeikis' 33 points. Jeff Dowtin had 21.

The Mad Ants play host to the Magic on Friday at Memorial Coliseum.

BASKETBALL

Ex-IU guard Creek stuck in Ukraine

Former Indiana guard Maurice Creek, who played for the Hoosiers from 2009 to 2013, is in Ukraine during the Russian invasion of the country. Creek was playing for a professional basketball team in Ukraine in the weeks leading up to the war and has been unable to find safe passage out. He spent parts of Friday and Saturday in a bomb shelter. “NEVER FELT SO HOPELESS IN MY LIFE,” Creek wrote on Twitter.

US wins World Cup qualifier

Langston Galloway scored 16 points and seven-time NBA All-Star Joe Johnson added 14 to lift the United States to an 89-67 win over Mexico in World Cup qualifying in Washington, D.C. The Americans (3-1) avenged their lone loss of this qualifying round, routing the previously unbeaten Mexican team in a game that wasn't close after the first few minutes.

FOOTBALL

Purdue QB enters transfer portal

Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo, a four-star quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, has entered the transfer portal. Alaimo did not throw a pass in two years with the Boilermakers. Purdue has All-Big Ten quarterback Aidan O'Connell back in 2022 and is bringing in four-star recruit Brady Allen at the position. Austin Burton, entering his third season with Purdue after transferring from UCLA, is also on the depth chart.

SOCCER

Qatar works to silence critic

Qatar paid more than $10 million to a company staffed by former CIA operatives in an attempt to silence criticism from the head of German soccer against the wealthy Arab nation's hosting of the 2022 World Cup, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. The multiyear covert influence operation, codenamed “Project Riverbed,” targeted Theo Zwanziger, a former FIFA executive committee member and president of the German soccer federation who was an outspoken critic of the 2010 decision to award the planet's most popular sports tournament to Qatar, according to internal company records reviewed by the AP.

TENNIS

Nadal wins his 91st ATP title

Rafael Nadal defeated Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday to win the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Mexico, and extend his career-best start for a season to 15-0 as he won his 91st ATP title. Nadal, who won his third title in 2022, including the Australian Open for his record 21st Grand Slam singles title, is three victories from tying Ivan Lendl's 94 for third place for most championships in the Open Era. Jimmy Connors leads with 109 and Roger Federer has 103.