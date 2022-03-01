Jeter leaves Marlins as CEO, shareholder

MIAMI – Derek Jeter went into the offseason talking about the Miami Marlins spending more money on contracts, figuring out ways to contend and continuing to build for the future.

His focus – or the Marlins' focus – apparently has changed since.

And now, the Hall of Fame player has left the organization, both as its CEO and a shareholder.

Jeter announced a surprise departure from the Miami Marlins on Monday after 41/2 mostly unsuccessful years that didn't come remotely close to matching his success as a player for the New York Yankees. The Marlins had the fourth-worst record in baseball over Jeter's four seasons, making the playoffs only in 2020 when more than half of the MLB's 30 teams qualified in the pandemic-affected year.

COLLEGES

Trine women's team in DIII field

Trine's women's basketball team will host first-round games at the NCAA Division III women's tournament, playing Immaculata University. John Carroll will play Elizabethtown College in the other game at Trine. Date and times weren't announced.

Briles out at Grambling

Art Briles is out as Grambling State's offensive coordinator, less than one week after the disgraced former Baylor coach was surprisingly hired. Briles has been a pariah in college football since 2016, when he was fired by Baylor after an investigation concluded he and his staff took no action against players named in sexual assault allegations.

Florida women's coach gets deal

No. 23 Florida removed the interim tag from Kelly Rae Finley's title Monday and gave her a five-year contract to be the team's head coach. Finley, 36, took over in July when Cam Newbauer, a Leo and IPFW graduate, resigned amid allegations that he physically and verbally abused players.

College polls

Gonzaga and Arizona remained the top two teams in the AP men's college basketball poll, holding steady despite both losing their most recent games. Purdue fell to No. 8. ...

Iowa had a huge week and jumped up nine spots to No. 12 in The Associated Press women's Top 25 basketball poll. South Carolina remained the unanimous No. 1. Indiana fell to No. 14.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Signing, commitment

Heritage soccer player Anna Lawson will sign with Siena Heights on Wednesday. ... Carroll senior defensive back Ethan Beaupre has committed to DePauw.

HOCKEY

No fines from K's-Iowa game

The ECHL did not level any supplementary discipline from the Komets' 6-2 loss to the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday in Coralville, Iowa, where the teams engaged in seven third-period fights and combined for 168 penalty minutes. An email from the ECHL said neither team asked for a review of any actions from the game. As for Fort Wayne's Willie Corrin's allegation that Luke Nogard spat in his mouth, precipitating a fight, the ECHL said it could find no video footage to corroborate it.

Graham out as Omaha coach

Former Komets coach Gary Graham's tenure as coach of the Omaha Lancers is over. The junior team announced that Rob Rassey has taken over as coach and general manager. He had previously been serving as GM. Graham was hired as an interim coach in November after Omaha players had refused to play in the wake of a tumultuous week of budget cuts, the firing of coach Chadd Cassidy and the resignation of other staff. Graham was 14-10-4, and the Lancers were 22-14-6 in the United States Hockey League.