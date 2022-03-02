More sports federations barring Russian athletes

GENEVA – More and more sports are following the appeal of the International Olympic Committee and banning Russian athletes from competing in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia was barred from competing in international ice skating, skiing, basketball, track, and some tennis events Tuesday, a day after being kicked out of soccer competitions and hockey – Vladimir Putin's favorite team sport. The decisions follow the IOC's request to international sports federations to keep Russian athletes out of events they organize.

The International Skating Union, the body that runs the sport around the world, said no athletes from Russia or Belarus “shall be invited or allowed to participate” in events until further notice.

Belarus has been a key ally of Russia in its attack on Ukraine.

The world figure skating championships are scheduled this month in Montpellier, France. The ISU decision means Olympic champion Anna Shcherbakova and 15-year-old teammate Kamila Valieva, who was the focus of a still-unresolved doping dispute at last month's Winter Olympics, will be excluded from the competition.

Russian and Belarusian tennis players including top-ranked Daniil Medvedev, who is Russian, will still be allowed to play on the ATP and WTA tours, but without national flags, and at the Grand Slams. The countries are barred from team competitions including the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup until further notice. Russian players won both last year and are already qualified for this year's finals as defending champions.

In Norway, Russian cross-country skiers – who won 11 medals at the Beijing Olympics – were heading home after being excluded from competition by the International Ski Federation, known as FIS.

In track and field, Russia has been suspended since 2015 for doping violations but allowed to compete as “Authorized Neutral Athletes.” On Tuesday, the sport moved to a blanket ban on Russia and Belarus.

Russia was also suspended by the International Basketball Federation. That will hit Russia's bid to qualify for next year's men's World Cup. The Russian women's team has qualified for a place at the World Cup in September.

The International Volleyball Federation said it had stripped Russia of hosting the men's world championships in August and September and would seek another host country or countries.