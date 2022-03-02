Patterson headlines area all-state picks

Several local girls basketball players have earned IBCA all-state honors, headlined by Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson, who was named to the Senior All-State Supreme 15 list.

Four players were named to the Senior Large School All-State list: Jyah LoVett of Snider, Morgan Ostrowski of Garrett, Abby Sanner of Warsaw and Olivia Smith of South Side. Hailee Kline of Blackhawk Christian was named to the Senior Small School All-State List.

Snider's Jordyn Poole was named to the Underclass Supreme 15, and her teammate Destini Craig was named to the Large School All-State Underclass team along with Bailey Kelham of Garrett and Alison Stephens of Homestead.

BASKETBALL

Hornets to sign guard Thomas

The Charlotte Hornets have agreed to a 10-day contract with two-time former All-Star and veteran point guard Isaiah Thomas, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal will not become official until today.

COLLEGES

Iowa's Clark top Big Ten player

National scoring leader Caitlin Clark of Iowa is the Big Ten player of the year, and Kim Barnes Arico of Michigan is coach of the year, the conference announced. Nebraska forward Alexis Markowski was named freshman of the year. Northwestern's Veronica Burton is defensive player of the year and Maryland's Shyanne Sellers is sixth player of the year.

FOOTBALL

Prescott has shoulder surgery

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder after the season, a procedure coach Mike McCarthy said was a clean up for an issue that isn't a concern. McCarthy told reporters at the scouting combine he expects Prescott to be available for offseason work. The coach said he didn't think the left shoulder bothered Prescott during the season. It was the third surgery in less than 18 months for Prescott.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signing

South Side senior Perry Stow will sign today to play baseball at Saint Francis.

HOCKEY

Blackhawks stay in house for GM

The Chicago Blackhawks hired Kyle Davidson as general manager on Tuesday, dropping his interim tag instead of going outside for new leadership. Davidson has been with the Blackhawks since he joined the organization as a hockey operations intern in 2010. The 33-year-old from Ottawa, Ontario, also has worked as a video analyst, hockey operations manager and assistant GM.

SOCCER

US Soccer, Turner reach TV deal

The U.S. Soccer Federation has reached an eight-year multimedia rights agreement with Turner Sports that will put broadcasts of both men's and women's national team games on TNT, TBS and HBO Max. The broadcast deal starts in 2023 and runs through 2030. Turner Sports is a division of Warner Media.