Paralympics still holding back on Russian ban

DÜSSELDORF, Germany – With the exception of the upcoming Paralympics, Russian athletes were restricted from competing in more sporting events around the world on Wednesday as owner Roman Abramovich put English Premier League club Chelsea up for sale.

Sports including biathlon and table tennis were among those to join more than a dozen other Olympic sports in excluding competitors from Russia and Belarus because of the invasion of Ukraine. The International Paralympic Committee, however, said Russians and Belarusians would be able to compete in Beijing as “neutral athletes” without national symbols.

Blanket bans have been imposed in soccer, track, basketball and hockey, among other sports, following an appeal from the International Olympic Committee to exclude Russians and Belarusians from international events.

The IOC, however, left open the possibility of allowing them to compete as neutral athletes if expulsion was not possible because of short notice.

The Winter Paralympics open Friday and numerous Russian athletes are already in the Chinese capital. The IPC has said it is working to get the Ukrainian team there, too.

“We fully respect this decision” by Paralympics leaders, IOC president Thomas Bach said Wednesday at an online briefing to explain its guidance to sports bodies.

Other sports bodies which have so far let Russians and Belarusians keep competing as neutral athletes include FINA, which governs swimming and other aquatic sports, and the federations for boxing, gymnastics, fencing and judo.

The International Judo Federation, which listed Russian president and former judoka Vladimir Putin as its “honorary president” until last week, argued Wednesday that the IOC's push to exclude Russia and Belarus “is not considered to be justified” because it would lead to resentment.

Abramovich, the Russian billionaire businessman, put Chelsea up for sale in a statement on the club website Wednesday, vowing to invest profits from the sale in a fund for victims of the war in Ukraine. The British government has faced calls to place sanctions on Abramovich along with other wealthy Russians.

The governing body for British motorsports banned Russians from competing at events in the country, throwing into doubt Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin's ability to race in the British Grand Prix in July.

Video game publisher EA Sports announced it would remove Russian clubs and the national team from its hugely popular FIFA series, and would remove the Russia and Belarus hockey teams from its NHL series.