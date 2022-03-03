Popularity pays off at $8 million for Woods

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tiger Woods still moves the needle in golf even when he barely plays.

The PGA Tour told players Wednesday that Woods was the winner of the new $40 million “Player Impact Program” that rewards those who generate the most positive interest in golf measured by five metrics.

Woods won the $8 million prize over Phil Mickelson, who was second in the Player Impact Program and earned $6 million. He was followed by Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Thomas, who each earned $3.5 million.

The five metrics used for the PIP are internet searches, unique news articles that include the player's name, TV sponsor exposure, awareness and social media engagement.

Basketball

Profanity costly for Pacers' Smith

The NBA fined Pacers forward Jalen Smith $20,000 for directing profane language toward an official after he was ejected during a game and fined Spurs guard Dejounte Murray $20,000 for throwing the ball off the legs of a referee. The incident involving Smith occurred Monday night after his ejection with 7:04 left in the third quarter of the Pacers' loss to the Magic. Smith picked up two technical fouls after arguing calls and was ejected. Murray was given a technical foul and was ejected Monday in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies after he threw the ball back to a referee who had just called a foul on his teammate, and the ball hit the ref in the lower leg.

NBA news

All-Star guard Devin Booker entered the NBA's health and safety protocol and missed the Phoenix Suns' game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday. ... Kevin Durant is expected to return from a left knee injury that has sidelined him since mid-January when the Brooklyn Nets host the Miami Heat tonight.

COLLEGES

7 Grace athletes earn awards

Four Grace men's basketball players were selected to All-Crossroads League teams. Frankie Davidson was a first-team selection. Jake Wadding and Elijah Malone were named to the second team, and Ian Scott made the all-freshman team. Three Grace women's players were also honored. Maddie Ryman was a first-team honoree, Karlee Feldman was named Newcomer of the Year and to the second team, and Kiersten Poor received honorable mention.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signing

Concordia senior Madeline Vnuk will sign March 10 to play volleyball at Concordia University-Ann Arbor.

Football

Cardinals extend GM, Kingsbury

The Arizona Cardinals have signed coach Kliff Kingsbury and general manager Steve Keim to extensions that keep them under contract with the team through 2027. The moves give some security to the men who helped guide the franchise to rapid improvement over the past three seasons.