Warriors' women get No. 5 seed for tourney

Indiana Tech, winners of 14 straight, received a No. 5 seed in the NAIA Women's Basketball Tournament, the NAIA announced Thursday.

The Warriors (30-2), the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference regular-season and tournament champs, face No. 12 Pikeville (18-13) in the opening round in Dayton, Tennessee.

First-round games are March 11; winners play March 12.

Saint Francis' women (17-9) got a No. 13 seed. The Cougars will face fourth-seeded Dakota Wesleyan (26-7) in Omaha, Nebraska. The Cougars' men (23-8), coming off a Final Four appearance last season, got a No. 4 seed and will take on 13th-seeded Northwestern College (21-10) in Wichita, Kansas.

Indiana Tech's men (25-7), who won the regular-season WHAC crown, are seeded 10th and face No. 7 Southwestern (25-7) at Indiana Wesleyan. Grace (25-8), winner of the men's Crossroads League Tournament, is a No. 7 seed and takes on No. 10 Cumberlands (20-12) in Bourbonnais, Illinois. Huntington's men (22-10) are seeded 12th and face No. 5 Georgetown (25-7) in Montgomery, Alabama.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Cadets AD to coach football

Concordia athletic director Tim Mannigel is back as head football coach, a position he held from 2010 to 2020. He will continue to serve as AD.

Lakeland honors Hall of Famers

Lakeland Christian Academy recognized its 2020 and 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame classes at a recent home basketball game. The 2020 class includes Adam Harman (1996, soccer, basketball) and Andy Goss (a volunteer for more than 20 years). The 2021 class includes Craig Wilson (2005, soccer, basketball) and Jamie Duchane (2010, soccer, basketball, track), who was on the boys team her final two seasons when there were not enough girls for a team.

Signings

Columbia City – Sean Bledsoe (golf) with Wabash, Garrett Klefeker (soccer) with Huntington, Greg Bolt (football) with Saint Francis, Brooke Lickey (softball) with Purdue Fort Wayne. Norwell – Emily Todd (basketball) with Spring Arbor. Concordia – Larry Schoenefeld (football) with Taylor. Huntington North – Carson Kitchen (tennis) will sign with Huntington men's tennis on Wednesday. Snider – Grant Brown (basketball) committed to Wabash.

Tennis

Roundup

France is easing its vaccination rules, maybe allowing Novak Djokovic to play the French Open. … Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty pulled out of Indian Wells and the Miami Open citing a need for recovery.