Ants lose to Magic despite Hinton's 36

Nate Hinton scored 36 points on 14-of-21 shooting, but the Mad Ants lost 137-130 to the Lakeland Magic at Memorial Coliseum on Friday night.

Justin Anderson had 30 points for the Mad Ants (8-13), Gabe York had 27 and Jordan Bell had a triple-double – 19 points, 13 assists and 12 rebounds – in his return from the U.S. national team’s World Cup qualifying games.

Aleem Ford scored 33 points and Devin Cannady 32 to pace Lakeland (6-13) .

The Mad Ants were down 73-50 at halftime.

BASEBALL

Players raising cash for workers

Locked-out Major League Baseball players are starting a $1 million fund to support workers affected by canceled games. The players’ association said the fund will be administered by the union and the AFL-CIO. It will be distributed to stadium workers and others caused financial hardship by baseball’s ninth work stoppage.

HOCKEY

Red Wings fall to Lightning

Mikhail Sergachev scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period on a power play and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 in Tampa, Florida.

HORSE RACING

Ban of Baffert upheld by board

Kentucky racing officials denied trainer Bob Baffert’s request to stay his suspension for a failed postrace drug test by Medina Spirit that led to his disqualification as Kentucky Derby winner. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission board members voted 10-0 with three abstentions against the stay in a specially called meeting.