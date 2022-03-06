Indiana Tech women win NAIA track title

Indiana Tech's women's track team won its second straight indoor NAIA national championship on Saturday in Brookings, South Dakota. The Warriors amassed 127 points in claiming their third national title in six years.

Destiny Copeland won the national title in the long jump on Friday, then won the triple jump on Saturday, leaping 12.19 meters to claim first place at nationals in the event for the second time in three years. Tech also won the high jump for the second straight year, with Juanita Webster-Freeman clearing 5-81/2 to win the event. Teammate Erica Xayarath took third at 5-71/2.

Tech also saw Krista Boese, Xuxa Peart, Lilly Griewe and Lisa Voyles team up to win the distance medley relay. Jo'Deci Irby, Soyinne Grenyion, Olaide Olapade and Destinee McGrady won the 1600-meter relay. Voyles also won the 1,000-meter race in 2:48.46.

In the men's meet, defending champion Indiana Tech came up just short, as Oklahoma City edged the Warriors, 62-59.

Tech finished 1-2 in the 200, with Zayquan Lincoln winning in 20.8 seconds and teammate Daunte O'Banion ran to a runner-up finish in 21.05.

Huntington's Dylan Felger won the 600-meter national title in 1:16.12, breaking the previous national record time of 1:16.72 set in 2015.

SOCCER

US federation reelects leader

Cindy Parlow Cone was reelected to a four-year term as U.S. Soccer Federation president on Saturday, beating predecessor Carlos Cordeiro in an endorsement of the governing body's settlement of a lawsuit by women players. Cone, a former national team player, received 52.3% of the weighted vote on the first ballot during the USSF National Council meeting, held on-line and in Atlanta. Cordeiro got 46.6% of the ballots as he tried to regain the job he held from 2018 until 2020.