Hot-shooting Ants end Bulls' win streak

The Mad Ants hit 19 3-pointers to beat Windy City 116-108 at Memorial Coliseum on Sunday to end the Bulls' four-game win streak.

Gabe York, who hit five of those 3-pointers, led the Mad Ants (9-13) with 35 points. Andrew Rowsey hit 6-of-8 from behind the arc to finish with 18.

Fort Wayne hit seven 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 12-point lead, although Windy City (11-12) rallied in the second quarter and trailed 57-56 at halftime. The Mad Ants pulled away again in the third quarter to lead by as much as 22 points, but the Bulls once again came back to tie the game at 103-all with about three minutes to play.

A bucket by Nate Hinton at 2:18 gave the Mad Ants a 107-105. A Justin Anderson 3-pointer and free throws by Walt Lemon Jr. provided insurance for Fort Wayne.

BASKETBALL

No. 9 seed IU to face Michigan

Indiana will be the No. 9 seed in the Big Ten Tournament and will play Thursday for a trip to the quarterfinals against No. 8 seed Michigan at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The game will tip off at 11:30 a.m. and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines beat the Hoosiers 80-62 at Assembly Hall during the teams' only matchup this season.

Knicks' Randle fined $50,000

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Sunday for shoving Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson on Friday, making contact with a referee who was trying to break up the altercation and refusing to participate in its ensuing investigation.

FOOTBALL

Griese named 49ers QB coach

The San Francisco 49ers are hiring ESPN analyst Brian Griese, a former NFL quarterback as their new quarterbacks coach.

HOCKEY

ECHL suspends Pochiro 1 game

The Komets' Zach Pochiro was suspended one game by the ECHL for his role in a fracas late in Saturday's 5-3 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones. Pochiro was assessed a game misconduct for being an aggressor in a fight with Justin Vaive. Pochiro will miss Wednesday's game against the Iowa Heartlanders in Coralville, Iowa.

IDITAROD

50th race begins

The 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race started from Willow, Alaska, with 49 mushers setting their sights on Alaska's western coast. The winner is expected to cross the finish line in the western Alaska coastal community of Nome about nine days after the start.

TENNIS

Federer says he'll miss Wimbledon

Roger Federer said Saturday any tournament comeback from his knee surgery last year will not be until at least the late summer. It confirmed Federer's comments in November that he would not return in time for Wimbledon in June.

CORRECTION

Leading scorer misstated

Because of a reporter's error, a story on Page 2B Saturday misstated the leading scorer from Leo's sectional semifinal win over Bishop Luers. Leo's Caedmon Bontrager led all scorers with 28 points.