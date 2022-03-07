Local skate coach fears for family in Ukraine, future

Every day, Parkview IceHouse figure skating coach Alexander Lunin tries to connect with his mother, sister and niece in his native Ukraine. They live on the eighth floor of a 16-story apartment building in Kyiv, and about every 40 minutes the air raid sirens go off, meaning everyone heads down the stairs to the basement to hide. No one is sure whether to trust the elevators.

“When they are over, they barely have a chance to get something to eat, take a shower or use the restroom when the sirens go off again,” Lunin said. “My mom is 86 and is barely walking. They did this up and down eight or nine times the first few days.”

He's been calling several times a day along with watching Ukrainian television and cable news whenever he's not working at the rink.

“My family says everything is luck,” he said, looking up with tired eyes. “You don't know where the rockets will hit.”

Alexander and his wife, Alena, met when they were part of the Soviet national team figure skating program. She was from Belarus and competed in the Junior World Championships at age 13.

“I'm very proud of Ukraine as a nation and the soldiers,” he said. “It comes from their heart and soul. They don't want to be under anybody else. They want freedom because they have lived like that for 30 years since the Soviet Union fell apart. That's why I left. For the first time in our lifetimes we found opportunities to work all over the world.”

They married in 1992, a year after the Soviet Union fell, then worked in England and in Germany. They moved to Redwood City, California, in 1999. After working in Washington state for eight years, they moved to Fort Wayne in 2010 to lead the IceHouse figure skating program, which regularly produces skaters who compete nationally.

“It's very hard because we basically can't do anything,” Alena said. “I feel like right now it's brother against brother and sister against sister and neighbor against neighbor. ... I know from family what they are experiencing there. Some people don't even understand how dangerous it is.”

Alexander said that's one of the toughest things, trying to convince Russian friends what the situation is actually like in Ukraine. Regular Russians have no idea of the reality, he said. One of his friends argued with him recently that Ukraine is full of Nazis marching.

“The way the television propaganda is in Russia, it's impossible to talk to them,” he said. “You tell them how many soldiers are dying and they say it's not true, it's fake and we're making all these movies in Hollywood to make it look bad. They are in denial. I gave him advice to not watch Russian TV.

“People are divided into categories. The people who have Russian TV at home and listen to it don't want to talk because they are brainwashed completely by propaganda. Then there are those who can see the reality of what is really going on.”

He said for the first three days, the stores in Ukraine were all closed, and then they were opened to three people at a time, meaning others stood outside in lines for hours. Even then, supplies were limited, and usually just things everyone already had.

The Lunins managed to send money to his family just before the war started, but now the banks are closed and he's not sure what to try next.

There's no way this conflict will end soon or even in Ukraine. Alexander said. Russia always has bigger plans.

“I would say (Vladimir) Putin is a Hitler of the 21st century,” he said. “It needs to be understood that Hitler was beaten by a coalition. At this point, Ukraine is showing tremendous fight, but they are the only ones fighting. It's important to understand that the third world war has already started.

“He's absolutely crazy and his dream is to rebuild the Soviet Union. He'll keep going. He's not going to stop, and that's important for the people of the West to understand. Everybody will eventually be involved. The NATO and the Europeans have to form a coalition of countries who will fight for Ukraine and close the sky and help to get the Russians out of there. Putin will make everyone involved anyway.”