Homestead places 3 on All-SAC 1st team

Conference champion Homestead leads the All-SAC boys basketball honors with three first-team players: Fletcher Loyer, Grant Leeper and Andrew Leeper.

Snider, which like Homestead claimed a sectional title on Saturday night, has two first-team honorees: Karson Jenkins and Aidan Lambert. South Side also has two first-team players in Ashton Johnson and Omarion Washington.

The rest of the first team, as selected by the conference's coaches, includes Owen Shively of Bishop Dwenger, Cadell Wallace of Bishop Luers, Ajani Washington of Concordia, Jalen Jackson of Northrop and Jordan Green of North Side.

Loyer, Jackson and Jenkins are repeat members of the first team, and it is the third year in a row Jackson, a senior, has received top conference honors.

BASKETBALL

Cavaliers' Allen fractures finger

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star center Jarrett Allen will be sidelined indefinitely after fracturing his left middle finger in Sunday's win over Toronto. The team did not provide a timetable for Allen's return.

College polls

Gonzaga, Arizona and reigning national champion Baylor remained atop the Associated Press men's college basketball poll. Tennessee (23-7), which has won four straight, moved into a tie with Purdue at No. 9. ... South Carolina remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women's basketball poll despite suffering its second loss of the season. The Gamecocks (29-2) fell to Kentucky in the Southeastern Conference Tournament title game Sunday, but stayed atop the poll, edging No. 2 Stanford. North Carolina State was No. 3 with two top votes. Baylor and Louisville rounded out the top five. Indiana was No. 11 and Notre Dame No. 22.

FOOTBALL

Hall of Fame ceremonies move

The Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremonies are moving from prime time to Saturday afternoon in August. The enshrinement on Aug. 6 will begin at noon at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Those ceremonies have taken place at night since 2007.

Oklahoma to honor Mayfield

Oklahoma will dedicate a statue of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield on April 23 following its spring game, the university announced Monday. Oklahoma already has statues of Heisman winners Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford in Heisman Park across the street from Memorial Stadium. Mayfield passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2017 and led the Sooners to a Big 12 title and the College Football Playoff.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signing

Garrett safety/slotback Trey Richards has signed to play football at Trine.

Mixed martial arts

Ex-UFC champ arrested

A judge in San Jose, California, denied bail to former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, who faces attempted murder and multiple gun assault charges after authorities said he fired at a pickup truck carrying a man accused of sexually abusing a 4-year-old family member.