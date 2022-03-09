Anderson scores 46 as Ants win in 2 OTs

Justin Anderson scored 46 points, the third highest total in franchise history, hitting key free throws to force overtime and double overtime Tuesday, as the Mad Ants defeated the Windy City Bulls 131-127 in front of an announced crowd of 828 at Memorial Coliseum.

Gabe York had 30 points, including the drive on Bryce Alford that put the Mad Ants up for good at 124-122. That play was followed by a Nate Hinton steal that set up Anderson for a basket. Hinton had 25 points and five steals for the Mad Ants (10-13).

Devon Dotson scored 28 points to pace Windy City (11-13).

BASKETBALL

Fever trades center for picks

Indiana traded center Teaira McCowan to the Dallas Wings in a deal that gives the Fever four first-round picks in the next WNBA draft. The Fever got the fourth and sixth overall picks from the Wings. Indiana already has the No. 2 and 10 picks.

COLLEGES

Mastodons win golf invitational

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's golf team won the Benbow Invitational with a team score of 293-282-575 in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Kasey Lilly fired a 72-68-140 to win his second individual medal of the season. The Mastodons finished 16 strokes ahead of host Butler.

PFW player 7th at invitational

Anna Olafsdottir of the Purdue Fort Wayne women's golf team notched the second top-10 finish of her career, as the sophomore from Iceland shot 73-79-152 to tie for seventh at the Benbow Invitational in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. Host Butler won the tournament with a 609. The Mastodons recorded a 318-317-635 to take seventh in the 13-team field.

Sanders has 2 toes amputated

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders had two toes on his left foot amputated due to blood clots stemming from a previous surgery.

HIGH SCHOOLS

5 on academic all-state team

Five local players were among the 82 selected for the IBCA Academic All-State first teams. The girls first team included Lauren Leach of Angola and Abby Sanner of Warsaw. The boys first team included Connor Essegian of Central Noble, Fletcher Loyer of Homestead and Joe Reidy of Woodlan.

All-ACAC boys squad named

Ethan Poling and Braysen Yergler, of Adams Central; Joe Reidy of Woodland and Luke Saylor of Heritage were named to the ACAC all-conference boys basketball first team. Conference champ Jay County also had two first-team players in Ethan Dirksen and Dusty Pearson.

Snider's Jenkins wins honor

Snider senior Karson Jenkins was named the District 1 IBCA Player of the Week in recognition of his performance in three sectional tournament games last week, including 39 points in a 72-69 win over Northrop in the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional final.