Patterson reuniting with US teammates

For Homestead senior Ayanna Patterson, Tuesday was a day to look forward and back on her basketball career.

As she and her Spartans teammates celebrated their recent season at the annual team awards, representatives from local McDonald's leadership added to the festivities by presenting Patterson with her jersey for the upcoming McDonald's All American game. The senior will don the No. 22 at the annual showcase game in Chicago on March 29, which will be played for the first time since 2019 (the 2020 and 2021 editions were canceled because of COVID-19).

Patterson is already friendly with some of the invitees to the All American games, especially Kiki Rice and Janiah Barker, who were her teammates on the gold-medal winning U.S. U18 3x3 World Cup team last year. Since Rice hails from Washington, D.C., and Barker from Florida, all three will team up again for the East team.

“There's definitely a little talk, just because my USA team, we played together, and we're like, 'We've got this, we've got the team, we should beat the West.' There's a lot of talk,” Patterson said. “But we're all just out there to have fun, and then the practices are the biggest things, learn and have fun at practices and hang out together one last time before college.”

Although Patterson will get another go-around with some of her Team USA teammates before she leaves for UConn training camp on May 30 – just four days after her high school classes conclude and before Homestead's June 5 graduation ceremony.

But Tuesday's team awards was one of the final events Patterson will share with her high school teammates. The Spartans went 23-2 and lost to eventual Class 4A champion Noblesville in the regional semifinals this season. Homestead claimed four sectional titles with Patterson on the team.

“I just want to tell them 'thank you,' just because I got the opportunity to play with them for three or four years with the seniors, and it was a really special time in my life. We fought hard, and we developed as a team and built chemistry and had moments that will last for a lifetime. ... We're always going to be a family,” Patterson said. “And then to my juniors, my underclassmen, I tell them to just keep working, working hard, and hopefully next year we can see a state championship.”

Earlier Tuesday, Patterson learned that she is one of the four finalists for Miss Basketball, which honors the state's most outstanding senior girls basketball player. Patterson is one of the four top vote-getters alongside Jessica Carrothers of Crown Point, Alyssa Crockett of Westfield and Mila Reynolds of South Bend Washington.

The IndyStar will announce the winner Friday.

