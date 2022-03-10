Parkview Classic sets 11 high school games

Parkview Field will play host to 11 high school baseball games plus one college contest in April and May as part of the annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic, the TinCaps announced Wednesday.

The event starts with a matchup between Indiana Tech and Saint Francis at 3 p.m. April 19 and runs through May 11. High school teams participating are New Haven, Woodlan, North Side, South Side, Eastside, West Noble, Lakeland, East Noble, Wawasee, Snider, Northrop, Homestead, Carroll, Leo, Huntington North, Heritage, Wayne and Manchester.

COLLEGES

Trine's Miller All-Region

Trine senior and Homestead grad Evie Miller was named All-Region by the United States Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association in four events: 800 meters, mile, 3,000 meters and 5,000 meters. She will compete at the NCAA D-III Indoor Track and Field National Championships on Friday and Saturday in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

IU loses recruit

Indiana running back recruit Gi'Bran Payne received a release from his national letter of intent and has reopened his recruitment. Payne is a four-star player out of La Salle High School in Cincinnati who was set to join IU's football program in the fall.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Area signing

Huntington North senior Cam McCarver will sign to play football with Trine on Wednesday.

Iditarod

Musher hits halfway point

Minnesota musher Brent Sass is the first to reach the halfway point of this year's Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and received a trophy and $3,000 in gold nuggets.

Tennis

No US events for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said that he will not be able to compete at Indian Wells, California, or Miami because he's unvaccinated and can't travel to the U.S.