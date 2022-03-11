Mad Ants' Anderson lights it up again in win

It was another sterling game for the G League's leading scorer, Justin Anderson, who scored 36 on 12-of-19 shooting as the Mad Ants defeated the Greensboro Swarm 126-113 on Thursday night in front of 950 fans at Greensboro, North Carolina.

Anderson entered the night averaging 27.3 points, just ahead of Salt Lake City's Carsen Edwards, a former Purdue player with 26.2 points per game. Anderson added eight rebounds and eight assists as the Mad Ants (11-13) won their third straight game.

Walt Lemon Jr. added 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds; Nate Hinton had 19 points and seven rebounds; and Jordan Bell had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Fort Wayne, which plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Memorial Coliseum against the Cleveland Charge.

Greensboro (6-17) was paced by Jalen Crutcher's 29 points.

The Mad Ants are three games back of the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 10 games left.

COLLEGES

Trine's Miller gets top honor

Trine senior Evie Miller, a Homestead graduate, was named Great Lakes Region Women's Track Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field & Cross Country Coaches Association. Miller will compete at the DIII Indoor National Championships in the mile run and 3000-meter run this weekend. She is second nationally in the mile run and fifth in the 3000-meter run.

Georgia cans ex-IU coach Crean

Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean was fired a day after the end of a 26-loss season, his fourth with the Bulldogs. The decision comes less than 24 hours after the Georgia's 86-51 to Vanderbilt in the first round of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

Football

Packers stock up

The Green Bay Packers' latest stock offering raised $65.8 million and produced 176,160 new shareholders for the NFL's only publicly owned franchise.

Golf

3 tied atop LPGA

In Chonburi, Thailand, Nasa Hataoka birdied four of her final five holes to take a share of the first-round lead with a 9-under 63 at the Honda LPGA Thailand with Esther Henseleit and Su Oh.

Iditarod

Mushers rest

The top five mushers in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race appear to be on an extended break in the ghost town of Cripple, Alaska, as none had left Thursday.

Tennis

Osaka wins

In Indian Wells, California, Naomi Osaka topped Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round of the BNP Paribas Open.