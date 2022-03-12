Rain washes away rounds at TPC again

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The Players Championship was halted again Friday after only four hours as puddles began to form on the putting surfaces and the TPC Sawgrass couldn't hold any more rain.

A Monday finish was looking inevitable, which would be the eighth since The Players Championship began in 1974, all of them in March.

Only 96 players from the 144-man field had finished the first round when play was stopped.

The TPC Sawgrass received about 21/2 inches of rain in a 24-hour period.

Auto racing

Foyt Racing finds oval driver

J.R. Hildebrand was named the oval driver for A.J. Foyt Racing and will make his season debut next week at Texas Motor Speedway.

Basketball

Mad Ants' moves

The Mad Ants signed Darius Adams and released Alex Robinson. Adams was an all-conference selection at Indianapolis, where he played from 2009 to 2011. He played 17 G League games this season with Birmingham – averaging 1.7 points. Robinson appeared in three games with the Mad Ants.

Golf

Su leads LPGA

In Chonburi, Thailand, Oh Su eagled her final hole to grab a share of the lead alongside Nasa Hataoko after the second round of the LPGA Thailand.

High schools

Signings

Bishop Dwenger senior Eva Hudson has announced on social media that she will be playing volleyball at Purdue. The three-time Glass Spike Award winner had previously committed to Notre Dame volleyball. .. Another Saint, senior Beau Jacquay, will be a two-sport athlete at Saint Francis, committing to play basketball and baseball. ... Eastside senior Gabe Trevino committed to play basketball at Earlham. ... Snider's Trevor Newman signed with Franklin baseball, Jakob Byler signed with Saint Francis baseball and Madison Cocks signed with Eastern Michigan rowing. .. Wayne's Tizelle Thomas signed with Indiana Wesleyan football, Aidan Meek signed with Tiffin football and Ebon Person, who also played at Homestead, signed with Fullerton College. ... Hannah Boersema of Churubusco signed with Saint Francis track.