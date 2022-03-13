Mad Ants top Charge to run win streak to 4

The Mad Ants won their fourth straight game – all in the span of seven days – defeating the Cleveland Charge 110-99 in front of an announced crowd of 3,085 at Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

Justin Anderson, the G League's leading scorer, led Fort Wayne (12-13) with 31 points. Darius Adams, in his first game with the team, had 15 points.

Cleveland (4-18) was paced by Justin James' 22.

With nine games left, the Mad Ants are trying to catch the Grand Rapids Gold (15-10) for the Eastern Conference's final playoff spot.

Colleges

Warriors' hockey out of tourney

Fraser McMann's goal 1:44 into overtime propelled Central Oklahoma to a 2-1 victory over Indiana Tech at the American Collegiate Hockey Association's Division I National Championship tournament. Indiana Tech (26-7-0), the 11th seed after winning the Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference's regular-season and tournament titles, forced overtime with a Cameron Chabot goal 4:40 into the third, 4:15 after Adam Stalzer had made it 1-0. The Warriors' Ty Barnhill stopped 24 of 26 shots.

PFW men win in volleyball

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team won its second straight non-conference match – 3-0 (25-17, 25-22, 25-20) – over Central State in Wilberforce, Ohio. Sean Califf led PFW (12-7) in assists with 16.

Trine track star Miller 2nd in mile

Trine's Evie Miller, a Homestead grad, took two All-American honors at the NCAA Division III Indoor Track & Field Championships in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Miller was second in the mile at 4:48.16, just 0.19 second off the pace, and was fourth in the 3,000 meters in 9:47.27. With the two All-American finishes, Miller has accomplished the feat seven times. Trine's Jake Gladieux was fifth in the 60-meter hurdles at 8.06 seconds, a school record. It was his second All-American honor after being champion in the outdoor 400 hurdles last year.

Iditarod

Sass keeps lead

In Anchorage, Alaska, Brent Sass is maintaining his lead in the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race and was the first to arrive in Kaltag. The winner is expected in Nome early to mid-week.

Tennis

Medvedev, Nadal advance at BNP

In Indian Wells, California, Daniil Medvedev beat Tomas Machac 6-3, 6-2 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. Rafael Nadal beat Sebastian Korda 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (3). Nadal also pulled out of the Miami Open.