Paralympics conclude with hopes for peace

BEIJING – The president of the International Paralympic Committee expressed “hopes for peace” as the Winter Paralympics closed Sunday but avoided mentioning Russia's war on Ukraine.

The closing ceremony marked the end of an almost six-week run for international sports in the Chinese capital that began with the opening of the Winter Olympics on Feb. 4.

IPC President Andrew Parsons sounded a note of unity at the ceremony in the Olympic stadium after athletes from Russia and Belarus were expelled earlier.

“Differences here did not divide us,” Parsons said, speaking before an audience that included Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The ceremony ended a run for Asia of hosting four of the last eight Olympics and Paralympics, starting with the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

The Paralympics opened just eight days after Russia, aided by Belarus, invaded Ukraine.

AUTO RACING

Stewart driver wins in NHRA

Three-time Funny Car season champion Matt Hagan gave Tony Stewart Racing its first NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series victory, racing to his first career win at the historic Gatornationals at Gainesville Raceway in Florida. Tripp Tatum won in Top Fuel, Dallas Glenn in Pro Stock and Karen Stoffer in Pro Stock Motorcycle.

BASEBALL

MLB news

The Minnesota Twins took their first significant step toward restocking their starting pitching, acquiring right-hander Sonny Gray in a trade with the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds included minor league right-hander Francis Peguero in the deal for Twins pitching prospect Chase Petty, who was their first-round draft pick last year. ... Right-handed reliever Adam Ottavino is joining the Mets on a one-year deal, according to multiple reports. The deal has not yet been made official by New york, but it is reportedly worth $4 million.

BASKETBALL

Pacers fall to Hawks

Trae Young scored 33 of his 47 points in the first half, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Indiana Pacers 131-128 in Atlanta. The Hawks have won 13 of 15 at home and two straight overall. Tyrese Halliburton and Buddy Hield each scored 25 points for Indiana, which has dropped four of five and 13 of 17.

COLLEGES

Georgia hires Florida coach

Georgia lured Mike White away from Southeastern Conference rival Florida, only three days after Tom Crean was fired. White, 45, was 142-88 in seven seasons at Florida, including a 72-52 mark in SEC games. The Gators were 19-13 this season with a 9-9 conference record.

FOOTBALL

Kaepernick still hopes to play

Colin Kaepernick is seeking receivers to catch his passes and a team to sign him. Kaepernick, who led the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance after the 2012 season, last played in the NFL in 2016, the same year he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett quickly volunteered and Kaepernick responded, saying he'll be there today and coordinate with him. It wasn't immediately known where they will get together.

NFL news

The Minnesota Vikings and quarterback Kirk Cousins agreed to a one-year contract extension, his agent announced. Cousins was scheduled to carry a salary cap charge of more than $45 million, making it imperative for the Vikings to reduce that number either by trading him or extending him with a deal that would flatten out his guaranteed money. ... The Dallas Cowboys agreed on a long-term contract with receiver Michael Gallup a day after agreeing to trade Amari Cooper to Cleveland.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Saints volleyball coach retiring

Bishop Dwenger volleyball coach Tim Houser is retiring. Houser, a 1978 Dwenger graduate, became head coach in 2013 and complied a record of 236-61. Houser led the Saints to four sectional championships, two regional championships, one semistate championship, and the 2020 Class 3A state championship.