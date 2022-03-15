North Side Relays to honor Woodson

Rod Woodson, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former track and field star at Snider, will be an honorary referee at the 69th North Side Relays, which begin at noon April 16.

Woodson is the 100-meter record holder at the relays and will be honored at 1:45 p.m., at the most competitive boys meet in Fort Wayne before sectionals.

North Side will also host the second Legend Relays, an all-female event that will start at 6 p.m. April 14 at Chambers Field, and the first Unified Relays at noon May 7 with 16 teams. The latter meet will build on the collaborative nature of unified sports and create a relay out of every event.

Admission for all three events will be $6.

COLLEGES

Ball State men's coach out

Ball State University men's basketball coach James Whitford will not return for a 10th season, the school announced. Under Whitford, the Cardinals went 131-148 and 69-93 in Mid-American Conference play. This season, they finished with a 14-17 mark, 9-10 in the MAC.

Gonzaga No. 1 in final poll

Gonzaga will head into the NCAA Tournament No. 1 in the final AP Top 25. The Bulldogs wound up with 54 of the 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. No. 2 Arizona got the other seven first-place votes. Purdue was No. 10.

South Carolina finishes No. 1

South Carolina finished the season where it started – at No. 1 in the Associated Press women's college basketball poll. The Gamecocks were the top choice all season long and became the first team since UConn in the 2017-18 season to be No. 1 from start to finish. Indiana was No. 11 and Notre Dame No. 21.

Tech bowlers reach nationals

The Indiana Tech men's bowling team is headed back to the U.S. Bowling Congress team championships after finishing second in sectional play at Smyrna, Tennessee. Tech had a total pinfall of 12,724 last weekend. Savannah finished first in the Smyrna Sectional with a score of 13,054. The Warriors return to action March 24-26 with the NAIA National Championships in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The USBC Intercollegiate Team Championships will be April 20-23 in Addison, Illinois.

HIGH SCHOOLS

All-Star football squad named

Twelve local players have been named to the IFCA North All-Stars Team, which will play the South All-Stars at North Central in Indianapolis on July 15. The North offense includes offensive linemen Bryce Charles of East Noble and Damon Baney of Northrop; wide receiver Julius Jones of Warsaw; quarterbacks Carson Clark of Bishop Luers and Laban Davis of Eastside; and running back K.J. Tippmann of Bishop Dwenger. The North defense includes defensive ends Markell Keal of Snider and Hunter Bianski of Churubusco; interior linebackers Blake Heyerly of Adams Central and Tucker Steely of Carroll; safety Trey Richards of Garrett and cornerback Alex Currie of Adams Central. Bishop Dwenger's Cayden Stith will serve as a manager, Adams Central's John Hammond will coach defensive backs and Adams Central head coach Michael Mosser will coach wide receivers.

HOCKEY

AHL squad recalls Komets' Rymsha

Drake Rymsha, who had nine goals and 14 points over the last five Komets games, was called back to the American Hockey League's Hershey Bears. Rymsha had been back with Fort Wayne for six games, after totaling seven assists in 32 games for Hershey. Rymsha had two goals and three points in Sunday's 5-2 victory over Cincinnati at Memorial Coliseum.