AP All-America team has 3 from Big Ten

Keegan Murray has given Iowa a first-team Associated Press All-American for the third straight year, and Kofi Cockburn has made it two in a row for Illinois.

The Fighting Illini never had a first-team pick until Ayo Dosunmu made it last season when Cockburn was voted to the second team. And the Hawkeyes had not had a first-team selection since the 1952 season until Luka Garza, last year's AP player of the year, made his second consecutive appearance in the five-man team.

Throw in Wisconsin's Johnny Davis and the Big Ten was well represented Tuesday on the AP's first team, which also included Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe and Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji.

Jaden Ivey of Purdue made the second team, and teammate Zach Edey was an honorable mention.

BASKETBALL

Ants' Anderson gets honor

The Mad Ants' Justin Anderson was named G League Player of the Week, after he averaged 37.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6 assists and 1.7 steals in three victories.

COLLEGE

Woman joins Michigan staff

Michigan has hired Milan Bolden-Morris to be the first female graduate assistant football coach in the Big Ten. Bolden-Morris, a former college basketball player, who started for Georgetown this season, will start June 1 and work with quarterbacks.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Warsaw places 2 on All-NLC team

Warsaw junior Jaxson Gould and senior Judah Simfukwe and Wawasee senior Keaton Dukes were named to the Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball all-conference team.

South's Smith on All-Star team

Olivia Smith of South Side was named a 2022 Indiana Girls All-Star along with Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson of Homestead. The All-Stars, who will be coach by Homestead's Rod Parker, play the Junior All-Stars on June 8 and the Kentucky Senior All-Stars on June 10 and 11.

Central Noble star wins honor

Central Noble senior Connor Essegian was named the IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 based on his performance at the Class 2A North Judson Regional. He scored 77 points in the two games.

Commitment, signing

Snider senior running back Tyrese Brown has committed to Trine. ...DeKalb senior volleyball player Hope Moring will sign with Franklin today.

IDITAROD

Sass wins1st Iditarod

Musher Brent Sass won the arduous Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska. Sass and team of 11 dogs came off the Bering Sea ice and mushed down Front Street in Nome, crossing the finish line just before 6 a.m.

CORRECTION

Because of a reporter's error, A story on Page 6B Sunday about the increase in girls hockey players did not indicate that former player Laura McDevitt is seven years older than Nicole Cato.