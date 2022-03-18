Ants lose best player, game to Raptors 905

The Mad Ants were missing their best player – Justin Anderson – and that helped scuttle their four-game winning streak.

Kevon Harris had 25 points to lead Eastern Conference-leading Raptors 905 to a 131-106 win over the Mad Ants in Mississauga, Ontario, where the Raptors' Reggie Perry added 24 points and 14 rebounds.

Darius Adams had 23 points and six rebounds in his second game for the Mad Ants (12-14), who earlier in the day lost Anderson to a 10-day contract with the Indiana Pacers.

Basketball

College news

Mick Cronin has signed a six-year contract extension as UCLA's men's basketball coach. ... Mississippi State men's basketball coach Ben Howland is out after seven seasons.

Griner's arrest extended to May

A Moscow court announced it has extended the arrest of WNBA star Brittney Griner until May 19. She was detained at a Moscow airport in February after a search of her luggage revealed what officials said were vape cartridges identified as containing oil derived from cannabis.

High schools

Signings

Whitko senior Melania Fugate has signed with Saint Francis track and field. ... Jade Moore, a 2021 Snider grad who played basketball for Elevation Prep this season, signed with Park.

Baseball poll

Defending Class 2A runner-up Eastside is ranked 10th in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association preseason poll. The Blazers are the only local team in the top 10.

Hockey

Komets moves

Defenseman Joe Masonius has been assigned to the Komets by the higher-level American Hockey League's Utica Comets. Masonius, 25, who is on an AHL contract, was scoreless in three Utica games.

Golf

PGA: 4-way tie

Sam Burns shot a 7-under 64 and a share of the lead in the Valspar Championship, his first time as defending champion in Palm Harbor, Florida. Burns shared the lead with past champion Adam Hadwin, the well-traveled David Lipsky and Jhonattan Vegas, Danny Lee was among four players at 65.