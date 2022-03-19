NeSmith shoots 61, leads Valspar by 2

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Matthew NeSmith crafted a 10-under 61 to tie the Copperhead course record at Innisbrook to lead the Valspar Championship by two shots.

NeSmith was at 14-under 128 to break by two shots the 36-hole record at the Valspar Championship that Sam Burns and Keegan Bradley set a year ago.

Adam Hadwin of Canada, whose lone PGA Tour victory was five years ago at Innisbrook, had a 66 and was two shots behind.

Burns remained in the hunt in the title defense of his first PGA Tour victory. He recovered from a rugged start to post a 67 and was three shots behind with Scott Stallings (66).

BASKETBALL

Mad Ants sign player

The Mad Ants signed Troy Baxter Jr., who had played this season for Windy City, Wisconsin and Grand Rapids, averaging 4.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 12.1 minutes over 13 games this season. He played in college for Morgan State from 2019 to 2021 and was first team All-Mideastern Athletic Conference and made the all-defensive team. Baxter takes the place of Justin Anderson, who was signed Thursday by the Indiana Pacers.

HIGH SCHOOLS

Garrett player on Junior All-Stars

Garrett's Bailey Kelham has been named to the 2022 Girls Junior All-Stars Blue Group, which will play the Indiana Seniors along with the Junior All-Stars Core Group on June 8. Railroaders coach Bob Lapadot will also serve as the Blue Group head coach.

Area wrestlers on Indiana squad

Three local wrestlers have been selected to compete in the 28th annual Indiana vs. Illinois All-State Dual, scheduled for Sunday in Mooresville: North Side's Byron Oliva will compete at 106 pounds, Bishop Dwenger's Elliott Cornewell at 120 and East Noble's Aiden Sprague at 126. The top two seniors from each state in each weight class were invited to compete.

Signing

Heritage football player Bryce Barker will sign with Trine on Tuesday.