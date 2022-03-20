Tour rookie fires 62 to lead Valspar by 2

PALM HARBOR, Fla. – Davis Riley made three birdies from tough spots to close out the front nine and then kept right on rolling Saturday until he had a 9-under 62, a tournament scoring record and a two-shot lead in the Valspar Championship.

Riley, a PGA Tour rookie, was at 18-under 195, breaking by four the tournament record last set a year ago by Sam Burns, who remains in the mix to win back-to-back.

Matthew NeSmith, who set the 36-hole record, shot a 69. Riley and NeSmith will be in the final group today.

COLLEGES

PFW loses in men's volleyball

The Purdue Fort Wayne men's volleyball team dropped a Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association match to No. 11 Loyola Chicago in four sets (26-28, 25-23, 25-20, 25-19) at the Gates Sports Center. Jon Diedrich led the Mastodons (13-8, 4-4 MIVA) in kills with 12.

Trine women's player honored

Trine women's basketball guard Tara Bieniewicz earned fourth-team All-American honors from D3hoops.com, making her just the second Thunder player in the program's Division III history to be named an All-American, along with Brandi Dawson. Bieniewicz, a 6-foot senior, helped Trine to its first Division III Final Four. She broke the school record for made 3-pointers with 85.

FOOTBALL

Stafford, Rams reach new deal

Quarterback Matthew Stafford agreed to a four-year contract extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Rams after winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the team. The deal signed by Stafford on Saturday is worth $160 million, with $135 million guaranteed, ESPN reported.

Hockey

Flyers trade Giroux to Florida

Claude Giroux will try to win his first Stanley Cup in Florida. The Philadelphia Flyers traded Giroux after he played his 1,000th career game with the franchise to the Florida Panthers, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

TENNIS

American in final at Indian Wells

American Taylor Fritz ended Andrey Rublev's 13-match winning streak with a 7-5, 6-4 victory in the BNP Paribas Open semifinals in Indian Wells, California. Fritz advanced to the final today against either Rafael Nadal or 18-year-old Carlos Alcaraz.