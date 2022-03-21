Adams, York lead Ants to OT win over Nets

Darius Adams and Gabe York scored 28 points apiece as the Mad Ants defeated the Long Island Nets 116-108 in overtime Sunday.

An Andrew Rowsey 3-pointer put the Mad Ants up for good, at 109-108, in front of an announced crowd of 3,511 at Memorial Coliseum.

Adams made 11 of 21 shots and added seven assists and six rebounds. York was 7 of 20, including 4 of 14 from 3-point range, for the Mad Ants (13-14).

Rowsey, Nate Hinton and Jordan Bell had 13 points each for the Mad Ants. Bell contributed 12 rebounds and five assists.

Jordan Crawford, a former Fort Wayne player, paced Long Island (16-12) with 36 points on 13-of-24 shooting, including 8 of 14 from beyond the arc.

Day'Ron Sharpe had 22 points and 19 rebounds, including a layup with 1.9 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

BASEBALL

Red Sox to sign All-Star Story

The Red Sox have reportedly agreed to terms with Rockies All-Star shortstop Trevor Story on a six-year, $140 million deal that would bring him to Boston to play second base.

BASKETBALL

Pacers defeat Trail Blazers

Oshae Brissett scored 24 points, Justin Anderson had 18 and the Indiana Pacers cruised past the Portland Trail Blazers 129-98 in Indianapolis. Brissett was 8 of 10 from the field and made six free throws without a miss. He also led Indiana with nine rebounds.

COLLEGES

OSU women win hockey title

Kenzie Hauswirth broke a tie with 6:20 left and top-seeded Ohio State beat Minnesota Duluth 3-2 in State College, Pennsylvania, for the Buckeyes' first women's Frozen Four championship.

FOOTBALL

Bears sign defensive end

The Chicago Bears signed Indianapolis Colts defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to a two-year contract and Kansas City Chiefs receiver and kick returner Byron Pringle to a one-year deal. Chicago also re-signed safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year contract.

Seahawks re-sign running back

Running back Rashaad Penny is returning to the Seattle Seahawks after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The Associated Press. The new contract will keep Penny with the team he's played for for four seasons.

GOLF

S. African wins DP World event

Shaun Norris of South Africa lost a four-shot lead in the final round and then rallied at the end to close with a 2-under 70 to hold off Dean Burmester in the Steyn City Championship for his first DP World Tour title. Burmester stormed into the lead with a birdie on the par-5 sixth and then an eagle on the par-4 seventh, and stretched his lead to two shots with a birdie on the 10th. Norris answered with three birdies on his next six holes, and they were tied going to the 17th. Norris made a fourth birdie on the back nine as Burmester took double bogey, and the three-shot swing gave Norris some breathing room going to the last. Norris finished at 25-under 263 for his 10th worldwide title.

TENNIS

American Fritz defeats Nadal

American Taylor Fritz upset Rafael Nadel 6-3, 7-6 (5) to win the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, and snap the 21-time major champion's 20-match winning streak this year. Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in an error-filled final to win the women's title.