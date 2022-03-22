York scores 20 to help Mad Ants sweep Nets

Gabe York had 20 points to lead the Mad Ants to a 100-80 victory Monday over the Long Island Nets, in front of an announced crowd of 1,287 at Memorial Coliseum.

York made 7 of 15 shots, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range, as the Mad Ants swept the two-game set with the Nets.

Nate Hinton added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Darius Adams, Walt Lemon Jr. and Kavell Bigby-Williams had 12 points apiece for Fort Wayne (14-14), which won 116-108 in overtime Sunday.

Day'Ron Sharpe led the Nets (16-13) with 19 points and eight rebounds Monday. Brandon Rachal had 12 points, as the Nets lost a fifth straight game but remained in the sixth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The Mad Ants are 1.5 games back with six games left in the regular season.

Baseball

MLB news

A federal appeals panel has affirmed a lower court's decision to unseal a letter from baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman detailing an investigation into sign stealing. The panel upheld the April 2020 decision by U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff to dismiss a lawsuit by fantasy sports contestants who claimed they were damaged by sign stealing in Major League Baseball. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred ruled in January 2020 that the Astros violated rules against electronic sign-stealing during home games en route to their World Series title in 2017 and again in 2018. ...Infielder Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies agreed to a $70 million, six-year contract that avoided salary arbitration. McMahon set career bests last year with a .254 average and 86 RBI, and he had 23 homers, one shy of his high.

Basketball

Freeman leaving Ball State

Central Noble grad Sydney Freeman announced on social media Monday that she has entered the transfer portal after three years at Ball State. Freeman averaged 12.3 points this season, second-most on the team, along with 3.9 rebounds. She was also second on the team in minutes played at 35.8 per game. Ball State went 20-13 this season, including 11-8 in the MAC, and lost to Marquette in the first round of the WNIT.

Golf

No Masters for Mickelson

Three-time Masters champion Phil Mickelson, out of public view since his inflammatory remarks about the Saudi-funded rival league and the PGA Tour, has decided not to play at Augusta National this year. Mickelson's name was moved from the list of players expected to compete in the Masters to a section at the bottom titled, “past champions not playing.” The club confirmed that Mickelson has notified Augusta National he will not be playing. The Masters is April 7-10.

High schools

North Side wrestler wins

North Side senior Byron Oliva (106 lbs.) beat Illinois's Dalton Ninrick by an 8-1 decision during the Indiana vs. Illinois All-Star Dual at Mooresville High School on Sunday, helping Indiana Blue to a 26-25 victory over Illinois Blue. Elliott Cornewell of Bishop Dwenger, who wrestled at 120 lbs. for Indiana Blue, lost to Shay Corhom by fall at 4:31. East Noble's Aidan Sprague, who wrestled for the Indiana Gold team at 126 lbs., lost by a 11-9 decision to Markel Baker. Indiana Gold lost to Illinois Gold 33-23.

Horse racing

No suspension delay for Baffert

A Kentucky judge has denied Bob Baffert's request to stay his 90-day suspension but delayed it until April 4 to allow his representatives to seek emergency relief through the state's Court of Appeals. Kentucky Horse Racing Commission stewards last month suspended Baffert for 90 days, fining him $7,500, and disqualified Medina Spirit for having the corticosteroid betamethasone in his system when he won the Kentucky Derby last year. Baffert's appeal to racing officials was denied, but the suspension that was scheduled to begin March 8 was delayed pending a court hearing.